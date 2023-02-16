LAB Theater Project to present ‘The Rooster’s Tale’
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present “The Rooster’s Tale,” a new play by Paula Fell. The production will open Thursday, March 2, at 812 E. Henderson Ave., Tampa.
“The Rooster’s Tale” runs for three weekends, March 2-19. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. Taped performances will also be available on demand from March 16 through 30. Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site.
Tickets are $28 and are available online at www.labtheaterproject.com.
Based on “true” events in medieval England, this riotous play uses timeless humor, a bit of buffoonery, classic wordplay, and a very unlikely event to illustrate one humble family’s path to triumph through some very con-temporary problems.
Fell is a California-based playwright whose previous works have been produced and read in theaters from coast to coast, including New York, Minneapolis, Santa Fe, and up and down the West Coast. This show marks her Florida debut. “The Rooster’s Tale” is directed by long-time Tampa director, actor, and teacher, Caroline Jett. The production features local actors Rick Fernandez, Karena Stanley, Nathan Juliano, Ursula Trasorras, Larry Corwin, and Rachel Stidham. LAB founder and technical director Owen Robertson provides the set and lighting design, with sound design by Rick Anthony, and costumes by Jillian Rois.
According to the playwright, “With a nod to the bawdiness of The Canterbury Tales and a heavy dose of subversive humor, ‘The Rooster’s Tale’ addresses the dangers of being different, cancel culture and how a rooster lays an egg.”
In the play, medieval peasants Margery and Peter have their hands full keeping up the farm, especially with the village full of vile rumors about their sweet but naïve son, and with their daughter, a nun with a bad attitude and a worse glower. When Margery’s favorite rooster, Henry, mysteriously lays an egg, the bloviating local mayor insists on putting Henry — and the egg! — on trial for consorting with the devil. Can the poor couple act fast enough to save their farm, protect their children (and Henry), and maybe make a little extra on the side?
“When I first read ‘The Rooster's Tale,’ I actually startled my dogs several times as I burst out laughing,” said Jett. “From that moment, I wanted LAB to produce it and I wanted to direct it. Paula has written a script that is a beautiful blend of Chaucer's ‘Canterbury Tales’ and Monty Python: smart, clever, silly, absurd, and bawdy. Then to find out the play is based on a true story only cemented my desire to see it performed. And yet, at its core, the story deals with gender, orientation, judgment, and superstition.”
Concerts on tap for Seminole Library
SEMINOLE — Roots musicians Paula Bradley and Ash Devine will present stories and songs of women in country music from the 1920s through the early 1960s on Sunday, March 5, 3 p.m., at Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
The songs highlight the often-overlooked contributions to America's rich musical legacy by these women. Attendees will enjoy learning about these artists between excellent covers of songs by Moonshine Kate, the Carter Family, Patsy Montana, Kitty Wells, and Loretta Lynn.
For information, 727-394-6905.
The library also will present Sean Gaskell on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m.
Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-string harp from
West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
Gaskell first heard the kora performed live in 2006. That performance by Kane Mathis, who would become his first teacher, inspired him to immerse himself in music of the kora and travel to its homeland in West Africa. The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots, often called Jalis or Jelis. Many songs tell story of war, hardship, love and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, of which the instrument originates.
Visits to Brikama, Gambia, West Africa provided Gaskell the opportunity to study the kora under the instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and his father, the late Malamini Jobarteh. Gaskell has presented adult, youth and family programs at over 350 libraries and a multitude of schools, colleges, universities and assisted living facilities throughout the United States and Canada.
Carrollwood Cultural Center to present Tennessee Williams’ classic
TAMPA — The Carrollwood Cultural Center will “The Glass Menagerie,” by Tennessee Williams, running Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4537 Lowell Road in Tampa.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Admission is $18 for Carrollwood Cultural Center members and $23 for non-members. Visit carrollwoodcenter.org, or call 813-922-8167.
“The Glass Menagerie” is a memory play that takes place in St. Louis in the late 1930s. In it, Williams examines a family's fragile dynamic as its members struggle between their desires for the past and their hope for the future.
The story’s matriarch, Amanda Wingfield, played by Judy Heck Lowry, is a faded remnant of a Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy apartment with her son, Tom, played by Zach "Hippie" Griswold, and her daughter, Laura, played by Madison Pulica, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. The father has left home, and Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. However, when Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a "gentleman caller," played by Joshua Chaykin, for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda and Laura have each created to make life bearable collapse around them.
“The Glass Menagerie,” directed by David J. Valdez, is the second theatrical presentation in the Carrollwood Cultural Center's 2022-23 season of classics. Other shows in the season include “Gypsy” in April and “Monty Python's Spamalot” in July.
Paddy Fest St. Pete set
ST. PETERSBURG — Jameson Irish Whiskey and the city of St. Pete will host Paddy Fest St. Pete on Friday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., in Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg
The entertainment lineup includes Dunedin Pipe Band, The Gilleoghan Irish Dancers, Stormbringer and more. Chef Sean Ford and Mary Margaret's Olde Tavern are collaborating to serve up corned beef and cabbage as well as other Irish classics like fish and chips. The food trucks will include Pamz Pizza Conez, La Strada Pizza Kitchen, Slammer Shop and Mini Mouthful, Ty Ty’s Backyard BBQ and more.
Admission is $5 which includes a free green beer. Proceeds from the event will benefit Ocean Aid 360. Attendees must be 21 & older to enter after 5 p.m.
Activities will include the Guinness Perfect Pour tent where those of age can learn to pour their own perfect pint and keep the glass, Celtic art, the Redbreast Irish Whiskey Experience, March Madness TV viewing area, raffles, swag and more.
For information, visit paddyfeststpete.com.
New Horizons Concert and Jazz Band to perform
GULFPORT — The New Horizons Concert and Jazz Band will perform Sunday, Feb. 26, 3 p.m., at the Pavilion at Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Safety Harbor to present Art & Seafood on the Waterfront
SAFETY HARBOR — Art & Seafood on the Waterfront will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, on the waterfront.
Festival hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Art & Seafood on the Waterfront is celebrating its fifth year by adding more fun and food. A crab cake contest, new kids’ area, upgraded VIP experience and an after-festival waterfront clean-up will be included in this year’s event.
"Our goal continues to be to provide an upscale art and food experience for our attendees while showing them that Safety Harbor is an amazing place to live and work,” said Susan Petersen, chamber president.
The event includes a juried art show with artists from across the country and the food court area featuring the area’s finest seafood offerings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as a music stage with Greg Billings Band and the Petty Experience playing Saturday night and Selwyn Birchwood performing Sunday afternoon.
Approximately 50 artists from around the country will be on hand to display and sell their works. The art will include mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, and jewelry. There will be a juried selection of artists and cash prize awards to the top judged entries presented on Saturday.
Restaurants and food trucks include Frenchy’s, Barfly, Clearsky, Got Lobstah, Broke N Bored, Mediterranean Corner Seafood and Grill, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, and many other local favorites.
Admission to the event is free, with VIP tickets priced at $75 per day. Visit www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-and-seafood/ for more details, to purchase VIP tickets, and for event updates.
Studio 1212 announces March exhibit
DUNEDIN — Studio 1212 Art Gallery will host an opening reception Sunday, March 5, 1 to 4 p.m., at 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free. The new exhibit is the gallery’s annual tribute to artist William Pachner, who lived in the Tampa Bay area in the 1970s. Pachner’s students started Studio 1212 in 1971.
The art show theme is “Color Outside the Lines.” The exhibit will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit studio1212.org.
Tampa Bay Times launches new ticketing and event listing platform
The Tampa Bay Times recently launched MyTBtickets.com, an event ticket management platform. The new venture allows event organizers and venues to sell tickets to their events through the website.
The free ticketing platform will function much like national ticketing services but will focus on happenings in the Tampa Bay area.
“Customers already turn to the Tampa Bay Times for help with marketing and promoting their events,” said Trisha Randall, manager of MyTBtickets. “By adding the ticket management component, we have truly become a partner invested in their success.”
Powered by Evvnt, an event listings and tickets sales platform, MyTBtickets will provide event hosts with the ability to market and sell entry to their event on a single platform. The platform can handle a variety of programs, including multi-day events and tiered ticketing along with real-time sales tracking and event check-in services.
The Evvnt platform also hosts the Times’ popular event listings calendar. In order to have events listed in the Times, event creators must post their events on tampabay.com. News editors will comb the listings and select events for publication in the printed edition of the Times and on tampabay.com. To enter an event, go to tampabay.com/life-culture/ and look for the “Submit Event” button in the top right corner.
For more information about MyTBTickets visit mytbtickets.com or email info@mytbtickets.com