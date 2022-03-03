Ultimate McCartney Experience to perform in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK — The Ultimate McCartney Experience — a nationally known show paying tribute to Paul McCartney, Wings, and The Beatles — will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area, performing Saturday, March 5, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Tickets are $16 in advance and $23 at the door.
The authentic tribute starts with Tony Burlingame as Paul McCartney. Burlingame is a gifted left-handed bass player, just like McCartney. His bass playing, vocals, stage presence and equipment combine to deliver genuine tribute to McCartney. He is backed by talented musicians who provide an authentic McCartney sound.
The show is family-friendly, covering more than three decades of music. Audiences may hear such favorites as “My Love,” “Listen to What the Man Says,” “Yesterday,” “All My Loving,” “Lady Madonna,” “Jet,” “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and many more.
For venue information, call 727-369-5746 or visit Pinellas-park.com.
‘Breadcrumbs’ comes to Straz, Studio Grand Central
“Breadcrumbs,” a play by Jennifer Haley, will be presented March 14-22 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Directed by Alan Mohney Jr., the production stars Debbie Yones and Roxanne Fay.
A reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness and essential self. Most plays depend on words. For the writer, the telling of stories and memories, lies and truths, relies on words. What do you do when the words won’t come anymore?
“Breadcrumbs” also will be presented March 24 through April 3 at Studio Grand Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $35. Visit studiograndcentral.com.
Haley is a playwright whose work delves into ethics in virtual reality and the impact of technology on human relationships, identity, and desire. She won the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her play “The Nether,” which premiered with Center Theatre Group at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, was subsequently produced Off-Broadway by MCC Theater and in London by Headlong Theatre and the Royal Court Theatre, with a West End transfer to the Duke of York Theatre. She is a member of New Dramatists in New York City and lives in Los Angeles, where she founded The Playwrights Union.
Studio 1212 gallery open during Dunedin Second Fridays
DUNEDIN — Studio 1212 Art Gallery is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dunedin Second Fridays.
The gallery is at 234 Monroe St. in downtown Dunedin. Visitors can stroll into this boutique art gallery to enjoy a little wine, chocolates and fine art Friday, March 11. On view will be art created by some of the area’s award-winning artists.
Studio 1212’s normal business hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.studio1212.org.
10,000 Maniacs concert postponed
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the 10,000 Maniacs concert set for Feb. 26 has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
PAVA schedules Members' Awards Exhibit
DUNEDIN — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will bring its annual Members' Awards Exhibit to the Cool Art Shop, 1240 County Road 1, in Dunedin.
The exhibit will open Wednesday, March 2, and will run through Friday, April 1. An opening reception will take place Wednesday, March 9, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cash awards totaling $1,800 and ribbons will be awarded at the reception. The award ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m.
This exhibit will be judged for cash awards and ribbons by Jose R. Gelats, who has over 30 years of experience working for nonprofit arts organizations and has held professional positions within the curatorial, education, and administrative departments of the Tampa Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, among other art establishments.
This annual exhibit will showcase the artwork of PAVA’s award winning professional artists in a variety of mediums. PAVA’s Annual Members’ Awards Exhibit will feature the artwork of the organization’s members in a curated collection of visual and functional creations in paint, pastel, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media and jewelry. All the exhibit’s artwork will be available for sale during the opening reception and shop’s normal operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay area. It provides exhibition, education and grant opportunities for its members.
For more info, visit pava-artists.org.
Creative Clay to host Spring for the Arts fundraiser
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg nonprofit Creative Clay invites businesses and individuals to join them in creating equality through art by sponsoring and attending its signature fundraiser, Spring for the Arts. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multifaceted event returns May 20 to Nova 535 in St. Petersburg.
“This year, we are very excited about celebrating at Nova,” said CEO Kim Dohrman. “We think with the many activities we have planned, it will be a fantastic space. The size of the venue and fact that there is an indoor/outdoor option is great."
Creative Clay member artists will be on hand drawing free portraits for patrons. Live music, dance and theater performances will augment the celebratory evening.
"Our first Spring for the Arts was in 2013 at the old Pier and it was a smash hit,” said Dohrman. “Since then, we have tried to stick with a similar format of having multiple offerings for our guests as they learn about Creative Clay while having fun. It's really a great party where guests get to know about our mission organically. Our member artists' Iconic Landmarks artwork will be on exhibit, we will have Artlink performances in collaboration with the Sparks Collaborative Ensemble, and live portrait drawing."
On display at the event will be Iconic Landmarks of Tampa Bay, Creative Clay’s newest exhibit. Other event highlights include music by Boho Side Show, gourmet food by Island Flavors and Tings, a wine pull with more than 25 bottles of high-quality wine and opportunity drawings.
A limited silent auction including two Creative Clay hand-painted electric guitars, and other one-of-a-kind items, will be part of the festivities. Guests can also choose from four original member artist Creative Clay designs that Craft-Tee Screen Printing will put on a T-shirt or canvas bag. Monika’s Mirror Booth event photography will also be on hand so guests can capture moments and remember the evening.
To learn more about Creative Clay, visit www.creativeclay.org.
Robert Klein Palladium appearance to be rescheduled
ST. PETERSBURG — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road recently announced actor and comedian Robert Klein’s March 17 show at the Palladium has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
‘Look Closer’ exhibit opening reception set at Studio 1212
DUNEDIN — A reception for the “Look Closer” art exhibit will take place Sunday, March 27, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The reception is free and open to the public. There will be live music and light refreshments. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and talk to the local, award-winning artists while viewing this unique art show.
“Look Closer” will run through April 24. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit studio1212.org.