CLEARWATER — Legendary rockers Styx will perform Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets priced at $100.50, $80.50, $60.50 and $40.50 will be only be available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. VIP packages are also available. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com for more information.
The six men comprising Styx have committed to “Rocking the Paradise” together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of barn-burning chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts.
Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is “The Grand Illusion” to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the “Blue Collar Man,” from the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady” to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry’s sake of “Miss America,” from an individual yearning for true connection as a “Man in the Wilderness” to a soul-deep quest to achieve what’s at the heart of one’s personal vision in “Crystal Ball,” from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away” to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged “Renegade” who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound.
Styx hit its stride with guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw’s first LP with the band, 1976’s “Crystal Ball.” They then become the first group to score four triple-platinum albums in a row: “The Grand Illusion” (1977), “Pieces of Eight” (1978), “Cornerstone” (1979) and “Paradise Theater” (1981).
Over the ensuing decade, Styx weathered the shifting winds of the public’s musical taste, reconvening for a highly successful 1996 “Return to Paradise” tour that was documented on both CD and DVD in 1997. With a little help from their friends in Cleveland’s Contemporary Youth Orchestra, “One with Everything” (2006) became a hybrid orchestral rock blend for the ages. On their album “The Grand Illusion/Pieces of Eight Live” (2011), the band performed at its peak when tackling every track from a pair of their finest triple-platinum albums back to back. Not only that, but the band re-recorded two discs’ worth of its classic material with much finesse and musculature, aptly known as “Regeneration Volume I & II” (2011 and 2012).
“Now you have something you can take home with you and go, ‘Yeah, that’s the band I saw last night,’" said Shaw.
After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can as long as it can.
"It all comes back to the chemistry," said bassist/vocalist Ricky Phillips.
"The legacy of this band will be that it brought joy to millions of people," added drummer Todd Sucherman.
"We’ve always tried to explain why this is this happening,” said Lawrence Gowan, keyboardist and vocalist. “It’s obviously a multitude of factors, but the main one is that our show is really good. And if it’s really good, they’re going to come to see it again."
Styx hopes it’s a wave that never crests.
"Every night, we go on that magic carpet ride together," observes original bassist Chuck Panozzo, who joins the band on tour as often as he can.
"Music is this amazing force that comes from a higher place,” said James “JY” Young. “I'm humbled for this band to have the great success that it has."
"We just want to keep on doing this," said Shaw. "We want to let life take its course and let this music continue to be the soundtrack to it. And this band will continue to evolve as long as we live and play this music."
The following protocols are currently in place due to the pandemic:
• Appropriate face coverings are required for all persons inside the facility, no exceptions.
• All persons will be screened for prohibited items and elevated temperatures above 100.4 degrees using contactless technology.
• Our facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available. If you are in need of a attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
• Weather permitting, food and beverage service will be offered outdoors.
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of event.
• All persons are expected to contact us for a refund if they experience flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms within the prior 14 days, unless they have received medical clearance.