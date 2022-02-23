TAMPA — alt-J and Portugal. The Man will perform Friday, March 4, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
alt-J are one of the most successful British bands of the millennium. Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green have released three studio albums that, between them, have sold in excess of 2 million copies and their songs have been streamed more than 2 billion times. Their 2012 Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award-winning debut “An Awesome Wave,” was followed two years later by their UK number one, Grammy and BRIT Award-nominated album “This Is All Yours.” Released in 2017, “Relaxer” flew straight into the top 10 of the UK album chart ahead of a summer of major international shows — including a headline show at London’s O2 Arena; and headline performances at numerous festivals — and became their second album to be nominated for the Mercury Prize.
alt-J released “The Dream,” their fourth album, Feb. 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The band’s revelatory new single “U&ME” is out now and accompanied by a music video. “U&ME” is produced by long-time collaborator Charlie Andrew and is the band’s first new music since their acclaimed third album “Relaxer,” released in 2017.
Directed by band member Gus Unger-Hamilton’s brother, Prosper Unger-Hamilton, the video for “U&ME” is the first to feature the full band. It’s an evocative video that recalls summer memories and was inspired by Newman’s experiences at a festival in Melbourne.
Over the past decade, Portugal. The Man have established themselves as one of rock’s most prized possessions and a live phenomenon, with over 1,600 shows under their belts and a storied reputation as festival favorites.
Originally heralding from Alaska, the Portland-based band — featuring members John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk, Jason Sechrist and Zoe Manville — soared to new heights in 2017 with the release of their RIAA certified-gold album, “Woodstock.” The album was marked by the astounding success of their infectious single, “Feel It Still,” which earned the group a plethora of new accolades — including a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, am RIAA platinum certified single certification, a record setting 20-week residency at No. 1 on alternative radio and an inescapable presence on the Top 40 airwaves.
Alongside the shine of their myriad musical accomplishments lies the group’s long-standing passion for social justice. In fact, this is precisely the intersection on which Portugal. The Man thrives. Throughout their career, the band has consistently exemplified how to deeply commit to both artistry and activism. This dynamic inspired them to officially launch their PTM Foundation in 2020, focused on universal issues related to human rights, community health and the environment, with an emphasis on causes directly impacting Indigenous Peoples.
Their continued passion for activism has also led to recent partnerships with organizations such as the National Coalition Against Censorship, the Skatepark Project, March for Our Lives, Keep Oregon Well, and Protect Our Winters, to name just a few.