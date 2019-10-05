CLEARWATER — Country music torchbearer Marty Stuart will perform Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Stuart recently confirmed the release of a special 20th anniversary deluxe edition of “The Pilgrim.” His celebrated 1999 record will be released for the first time ever on vinyl Oct. 18. The release will be issued on double vinyl and includes a bonus CD with 10 never-before-released tracks, available only with the purchase of the vinyl. These newly unearthed songs include features by country music legends including Ralph Stanley, Connie Smith, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, and more. “The Pilgrim — Deluxe Edition” is available for pre-order via UMG Nashville or via Marty Stuart’s website, martystuart.net.
“‘The Pilgrim’ is a record I dearly love,” Stuart said in a press release from Q Prime. “This recording changed the course of my musical life. Year after year, since its original release in 1999, I’ve heard stories from people all around the world about how ‘The Pilgrim’ made its way into their lives and touched their hearts.”
Stuart went into his archives to search out as much material as possible for this release. He said it was like reaching into a dusty old treasure chest.
“I found songs that I’d written and forgotten, photographs I never got around to looking at, unfinished recordings from ‘The Pilgrim’ sessions, and a string of archival recordings with Earl Scruggs, Johnny Cash, Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys, Emmylou Harris, Connie Smith, and Uncle Josh Graves that I made while they were doing their parts on ‘The Pilgrim,’” Stuart said. “Upon listening, those recordings stand as cherished, sacred documents of American roots music that have waited nobly in the shadows for their invitation onto the world stage of the 21st century. So many life lessons were offered in the creative process of making ‘The Pilgrim.’ Perhaps the toughest of them all was letting go when the record was considered unsuccessful. However, in letting go, I learned that some things do, in fact, come back around.”
Stuart is a five-time Grammy-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the ’70s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band in the ’80s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the ’90s. Stuart hosts a “Late Night Jam at The Ryman,” a yearly tradition which kicks off the CMA Music Festival, with recent guests including Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neko Case, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Dan Auerbach and many more.