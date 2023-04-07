ST. PETERSBURG — Umphrey’s McGee will bring their spring tour to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Thursday, April 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
For the last two-and-a-half decades, Chicago-formed improv-rock outfit Umphrey’s McGee have been wowing fans and critics alike.
The band recently released the song “Staircase.”
“I had been writing a lot during COVID lockdown,” said Umphrey’s bassist Ryan Stasik, who came up with the bones of “Staircase” after a morning surf session using nothing more than the TonePad app on his phone. “I thought it was pretty cool and added some drum loops, some Moog Taurus basslines, and some synth bass.”
Stasik next sent what he had to guitarist Brendan Bayliss, asking if he could add anything or work his magic.
“He did,” Stasik said.
Bayliss recorded some vocals over Staski’s parts. A few months later, Bayliss found himself working on the chorus.
“Once I spliced the two together, I knew that we had just finished a new song,” Bayiss said,“one that doesn’t sound like anything else we were working on at that time.”
The song’s textures ebb and flow with intricate details making their way to and from the forefront over the course of a steady build.
A leader in the live music world, Umphrey’s McGee became the first group to launch its own single-artist streaming service with UMLive.net, which houses recordings of every gig since 2005. The service has since grown and now lives on through Nugs.net.
Beyond intimate backstage encounters and ski trips with their most diehard fans, Umphrey’s McGee instituted the groundbreaking “Headphones & Snowcones” program, granting fans access to professional headphones and a soundboard-quality mix to listen wirelessly at shows. At their UMBowl, they empowered the audience to vote on the setlist in real-time and choose favorite improv themes via text message.
In June 2022, Umphrey’s McGee released “Asking for a Friend.” The album showcases more evolved songwriting and thoughtful arranging from a band continuing to grow and mature with their droves of die-hard, longtime fans.