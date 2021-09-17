What makes a good cover song? What makes a cover song stand out as something genuinely distinct and dissimilar from the source material? What makes it more than an inferior facsimile or a lackluster imitation?
Those are thorny questions that could easily provoke debate amongst music lovers — especially when someone starts citing specific examples of what they consider “good” and “bad.” Subjective opinions are generated by one’s perceptions and emotional responses. Feeling a deep personal connection to a given piece of music does not necessarily mean that the song will be universally embraced. Likewise, the popularity of a given cover song may or may not correlate to its artistic quality.
Can music be judged objectively? In theory, yes; in practice … probably not. While we can agree that individual components — such as rhythm, originality, sound quality, musicality, virtuosity, and complexity — can be competent or amateurish, it is difficult to escape the temptation to judge a piece based upon how it makes us feel personally.
Some cover songs eventually eclipse the success of the originals: The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout,” Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help from My Friends,” Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah,” and Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” all come to mind.
In cinema, there are a few types of film somewhat analogous to cover songs. A remake is a new version of an existing film retelling the same story. A reboot is a term that has been adopted when an established film franchise relaunches, potentially discarding the existing continuity to re-create its narrative and characters. An homage is film that employs elements that demonstrate respect for another filmmaker through allusion or imitation.
“Kate,” a new action thriller film directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, fits best into that last category. It pays homage to not only Quentin Tarantino but to a film noir classic, 1970s exploitation films, and aspects of Japanese culture. The film debuted Sept. 10 on Netflix.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead portrays Kate, an ace assassin working in Japan. Orphaned as a child, Kate was raised to be a meticulous killer, trained by her handler and mentor Varrick (Woody Harrelson). The film opens in the middle of a scheduled hit in Osaka, with Kate positioned to take out a high-ranking yakuza boss. The attempted assassination is almost derailed when the target’s teenage daughter appears at his side. Kate is clearly unnerved by the prospect of traumatizing the girl, but her overseers order her to go through with the execution. She complies, but in the aftermath she finds herself wanting to put her violent past behind her and live a normal life.
Months later, she accepts a final mission from Varrick and reaffirms her intention to retire. On the evening of the planned hit, she is approached by a man at a posh bar. That seemingly random hookup abruptly leads to a bed in a hotel room. Later, as she prepares her sniper’s nest, she experiences dizziness. The condition worsens, causing her to miss her target. Against her overseer’s instructions, she tries to chase down the yakuza figure and complete the mission. In the ensuing chase, she wrecks a stolen car and ends up in a hospital.
She wakes up in a hospital bed one day later. The injuries she sustained in the accident are the least of her worries: Medical staff inform her that she is suffering from acute radiation poisoning caused by Polonium-204. She will be dead in 24 hours — and she intends to spend that time tracking down her killers.
“Kate” borrows plot points from the 1950 film noir classic “D.O.A.,” in which a fatally poisoned man (Edmond O’Brien) tries to find out who signed his death warrant and what precipitated his demise. The film was remade using the same name in 1988, with Dennis Quaid playing the protagonist.
Winstead’s Kate is a far cry from the brooding, analytical everyman in “D.O.A.” She is insanely intense, focused, ruthless and devastatingly proficient at her chosen profession. Kate has more in common with a certain bride from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films, and Nicolas-Troyan clearly shares the former director’s affinity for grindhouse cinema, martial arts films, and samurai cinema. “Kate” mirrors aspects of those genres in a series of over-the-top, bloody and violent fight scenes. The fight choreography is exceptionally effective, conveying both the beauty and the brutality of Kate’s abilities.
As with most revenge films, “Kate” follows a well-established formula, making it a bit predictable. Nicolas-Troyan compensates for the lack of story originality with setting, style, action and characterization. The backdrop may be contemporary, but it feels somehow futuristic. The film has an undeniable anime aesthetic that evokes the work of Mamoru Oshii, Hayao Miyazaki and Katsuhiro Otomo. The protagonist wears her battle scars and suffers — excruciatingly — as her body fails her.
And then there’s Ani.
Ani, played by Miku Martineau, is the daughter of Kate’s original target as well as the niece of her final hit. She finds herself paired with Kate when it becomes apparent someone in her family’s crime syndicate wants her out of the picture. The chemistry between Kate and Ani makes the career assassin a much more interesting and vulnerable character. Ultimately, Kate’s bond with Ani alters her trajectory.
The relationship between the two women is one of the reasons Nicolas-Troyan was drawn to script, written by Umair Aleem.
“I thought the script was incredible,” the director said in the film’s production notes. “What really attracted me was the relationship between Kate and Ani. Kate is ultimately not someone that you characterize as a hero. I saw her as someone who was on this path for revenge, but I wanted her to learn that revenge really is not going to give her anything. And if she really is on the path for something, she would focus on Ani. I wanted that to be a big part of the script.”
While the revenge story at the heart of “Kate” may be familiar, its individual components make it a unique retelling of a traditional tale. Many films have set out on this same path, but only a handful have made the journey so colorful and compelling. Even cliches can be overlooked when it is done with style and panache. Kate’s persistence and resolve as she rages against impending death make this film a likely candidate to become either a cult classic or a guilty pleasure.
That’s my subjective opinion, of course.