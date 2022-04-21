Act 3, Lady Erika Najibo to play First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — Two acts will take the stage for the next First Friday Seminole event, set for Friday, May 6, 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, the event will feature performances by Act 3 as well as Lady Erika Najibo backed by an expanded version of the Comfort Zone Band. Act 3 specializes in a myriad of genres including Motown, Disco, and Top 40. Najibo, a Venezuelan singer and songwriter, will pay tribute to Gloria Estefan in a special salute to Cinco de Mayo. She will sing Estefan favorites such as “Get on Your Feet,” “1-2-3,” “Anything for You,” and “Bad Boy.”
The celebration will come to life on Seminole City Center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill. The event will feature a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, and prizes, as well as the concert. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted at this time.
For information, call Gerry Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com.
Creative Clay to celebrate World Art Day with virtual exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay is recognizing World Art Day in April with “A World of Art,” a virtual exhibit that celebrates creativity and the power of art.
World Art Day, an international celebration of the arts that promotes awareness of creative activity, was observed April 15. The day reinforces the links between artistic creations and society, encourages greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions, and highlights the contribution of artists to sustainable development. The day also spotlights arts education in schools as a pathway to inclusive and equitable education.
“April's World Art Day inspired me to curate an exhibit that epitomizes the creative energy and activity that takes place at Creative Clay year-round,” said Jody Bikoff, director of exhibitions. “‘A World of Art’ honors the power of our artists as they create, sell and share their art in our virtual gallery, our Good Folk Gallery, the community and the world.”
“A World of Art” invites online gallery visitors to learn the stories of Creative Clay’s artists, discover their rich, diverse work, and see how the viewing of art can spark imagination.
“‘A World of Art’ is an apt metaphor for Creative Clay and the power of art,” Bikoff said. “Entering both our online gallery and our physical space presents the visitor with an extraordinary folk-art collection. Our studios are always active with artists in the process of creating and exchanging ideas.”
To experience “A World of Art,” visit www.creativeclay.org, and choose the “Gallery” tab. All works in this exhibit are for sale, with Creative Clay member artists receiving 50% commission on sales.
Creative Clay’s Virtual Gallery also includes the artwork of many of Creative Clay’s member artists. All artwork is for sale through its online gallery at creativeclay.org.
Classic Albums Live concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that due to a scheduling conflict, Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin I on Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Artist lineup announced for SPAA Garden Party
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance will host its inaugural Garden Party, titled “Hats Off to the Performing Arts,” on Sunday, April 24, 11 a.m., at the Rutland-Farley Mansion.
“One of the most important ways that SPAA ignites and connects our community is by supporting and uplifting stellar artists,” said Tiffany Ford, SPAA director of community advancement. “Performance artists are uniquely dedicated to bringing people together through shared experiences. The artists highlighted at the Garden Party will showcase their brilliant talents, reminding us that we are all part of a strong and growing city.”
Musical performances will include Michael Raabe of freeFall Theatre, who will be playing in a jazz-pop trio he has formed especially for this event. The trio also features vocalist Ericka Womack and bassist Richard Jiminez. Alex Harris & Young Artists from Arts Conservatory for Teens will be sharing a music-inspired performance.
Movement and dance performances will include aerialists Kasondra Rose & Tiele Macel, who will be twirling and swirling amongst the gorgeous oak trees at the waterside estate; and youth ballet dancers from Academy of Ballet Arts, who will be sharing a pop-up dance piece.
Finally, a special environmental-theatre performance will delight guests, with appearances by popular local actress Alexa Perez, and Theatre Tampa Bay award winner Matthew McGee.
During the event, SPAA will be honoring Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida State president. Seixas originated the idea of creating a Comprehensive Arts Strategy for the city of St. Petersburg and took that idea to Jason Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, who involved SPAA and the rest is history.
Individual ticket prices are $175. For information, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/gardenparty.
Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival set
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival will return to the Curtis-Hixon Waterfront Park April 22-24.
Event times will be Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
The music and food event is prepared like a great meal, incorporating and blending the finest ingredients. Menu items are freshly cooked onsite incorporating a variety of delicious ingredients, including seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes. Attendees may select from many different side dishes and desserts. A broad menu of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and both fruit and soft drinks will be available.
While enjoying your meal and drinks, be caressed by the sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents in a diversity of genres. Scheduled performers include the Pat Travers Band, Stormbringer, Damon Fowler, Fire & Ice, and The Outlaws. Another component of the event is a marketplace showcasing handmade arts and crafts along with a selection of fine products and gourmet food items.
For more information, visit www.seafoodfestivals.com.
Creative Pinellas announces grant recipients
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently named the Pinellas Recovers Arts & Cultural Organization Grant recipients.
A total of 20 organizations were selected after careful review by a panel made up of leaders of arts and granting organizations to receive grants ranging from $2,500 to $50,000. The purpose of the grants, funded through a $500,000 grant Creative Pinellas received from the National Endowment for the Arts, is to assist arts and cultural organizations in their recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
“Creative Pinellas has been very aware of how critical it is to get funding for the arts in Pinellas County and how much arts and cultural organizations are struggling as we recover from the pandemic,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This is the third program we have been involved in to provide funding relief, including a project with the county at the end of 2020 to distribute over $3.5 million of CARES Act funds to artists and arts organizations.”
According to St. Clair, what is unique about this program with the NEA is that Creative Pinellas was able to create a model for Pinellas County of how it can work with government entities to distribute funds directly to arts organizations through a comprehensive granting process.
“We hope to be able to access funds in the future, so that we can continue to provide grants to arts and cultural organizations reinforcing our mission and actively supporting the arts community, regardless of whether there is a pandemic,” St. Clair said.
Creative Pinellas allocated $350,000 of the NEA grant for arts organizations, with additional $150,000 going to grants for individual artists and administration. They received over $730,000 in requests from eligible organizations, more than double the amount available.
“The panel had the heartbreakingly difficult work of choosing between many worthy organizations,” said grant project manager Ann Wykell. “As delighted as we were to be able to distribute these funds, this really speaks to the need for financial support for the arts and cultural institutions in our community and to the amazingly high quality of the arts organizations in Pinellas County, their leadership, their resilience and the depth and breadth of their contribution to our community.”
Art and cultural organization grant recipients include Cultured Books Literacy Foundation, Dunedin Film Festival Inc., Ballet Academy St. Petersburg, EMIT, Gulf Coast Artists Alliance Inc., St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society, Academy of Ballet Arts Inc., the Beach Art Center, Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, Keep St. Pete Lit, St Petersburg City Theatre, Tampa Bay Symphony Inc., Morean Arts Center, Arts Conservatory for Teens, DMG School Project, The Studio@620, TIGLFF,
Creative Clay, freeFall Theatre, and St. Petersburg Arts Alliance.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, visit creativepinellas.org.