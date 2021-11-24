TAMPA — Tony Orlando, considered one of America’s most endearing and enduring stars, will bring “A Christmas Auld Lang Syne” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Sunday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
A Grammy Award nominee, Orlando has sold millions of records, including five No. 1 hits: “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose,” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).”
“Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree” was the No. 1 Billboard Song of 1973. It became Orlando’s theme song, and grew into an American anthem of hope and homecoming, reunion and renewal. He has two platinum albums, three gold albums and 15 Top 40 hits to his credit.
Additionally, Orlando has been a recipient of three American Music Awards and two People’s Choice Awards for best male entertainer. For his outstanding achievements to the entertainment industry, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.