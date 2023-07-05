TAMPA — Rocker Ted Nugent will perform Sunday, July 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Nugent has carved a place in rock and roll history as a guitar-shredding showman, selling more than 40 million albums, and performing over 6,500 high-octane live shows.
He was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive, and his no-holds-barred career spans five decades of multi-platinum hits. From the groundbreaking Amboy Dukes' hit "Journey to the Center of the Mind," to classics like "Stranglehold," "Cat Scratch Fever," Damn Yankees’ chartbuster "High Enough," and cult classic "Fred Bear,” Nugent and his inimitable sound have been featured on VH1’s Behind the Music, A&E’s Biography and more.