CLEARWATER — Award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, and comedian Ramy Youssef will take the stage Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Youssef brings his unique voice and perspective to his storytelling. He created, produces, directs and stars in the hit Hulu show “Ramy,” inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.
Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 on behalf of “Ramy” in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. In 2020, the Television Academy nominated Youssef for two Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the second season of “Ramy.” He also won the Peabody Award on behalf of the series. The third season of “Ramy” premiered on Sept. 30.
Youssef was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award for his one-hour HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” produced by A24. Youssef is a co-creator and executive producer of Netflix’s new series “Mo,” a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. “Mo” recently debuted to critical acclaim and was produced with A24 and Youssef’s new production company, Cairo Cowboy. The series won the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes and was recognized by AFI as one of their Top Television Programs of the year.
On the feature front, Youssef will star alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ highly anticipated film “Poor Things,” for Searchlight, which will make its debut this year.
At the event, the use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.
Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.