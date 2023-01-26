CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ will perform Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 7 and 9, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Born and raised in Compton, Keb’ began his remarkable journey at the age of 21, when he landed his first major gig playing with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach. For the next 20 years, Keb’ would work primarily behind the scenes, establishing himself as a respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger with a unique gift for linking the past and present in his evocative playing and singing.
For more than two decades, Keb’ Mo’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances. He has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels.
Album after album — 16 in total — he has garnered five Grammy Awards and 12 Grammy nominations. The talented artist has also been awarded 14 Blues Foundation Awards and six BMI Awards for his work in TV and film.
On Keb’ Mo’s 2022 album, “Good to Be,” the blues musician bridges the gap between Compton and Nashville. The album was released on Rounder Records.
“I’ve lived in Nashville for the last 11 years,” he said. “But Compton has always been my home. Finding a way to connect those two places on this album was a powerful thing for me. It felt like something I needed to do.”
Written partially in Nashville and partially in the Compton house Keb’ grew up in, “Good to Be” is a celebration of roots and resilience, of growth and gratitude, of hope and memory. The songs draw on country, soul, and blues to forge a sound that transcends genre and geography, weaving together past and present into a heartwarming tapestry spanning more than 40 years of sonic evolution.
Though Keb’ worked with a wide variety of collaborators on the project it remains a deeply cohesive work, one anchored by the five-time Grammy winner’s magnetic vocal delivery and relentless optimism.
“I believe that music has the power to heal,” Keb’ said. “And I wanted this album to make people feel good. I wanted it to bring joy and make them maybe think about where they come from and the journeys that brought them to where they are.”
Keb’ also has established himself as a captivating onscreen presence over the years, appearing as himself in Martin Scorsese’s “The Blues,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing,” and even the children’s series “Sesame Street.” He flexed his acting chops in a wide variety of projects, as well, portraying Robert Johnson in the 1998 documentary “Can’t You Hear the Wind Howl,” Howlin’ Wolf on CMT’s “Sun Records,” and the ghostly bluesman Possum in John Sayles’ 2007 film “Honeydripper.”
A fixture on late night TV and award show stages, Keb’ has also performed on Letterman, Leno, Conan, Colbert and Austin City Limits, in addition to appearing on nationally televised broadcasts from the Kennedy Center, Ryman Auditorium and Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival.
For more information including a full list of tour dates, visit www.KebMo.com.