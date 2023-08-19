TAMPA — Poker tournament action returns to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa with the Seminole Hard Rock Signature Poker Series kicking off on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with a $400 deep stack series opener.
As the inaugural Seminole Hard Rock Signature Poker Series, the tournament will feature a $1 million championship starting on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a $1,700 buy-in. The championship event boasts a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.
Other highlight events in the first Signature Poker Series schedule include:
• $200 multi-flight NLH (re-entry), $100,000 guaranteed, starts Monday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 13
• $1,100 deep stack six handed NLH (re-entry), $50,000 guaranteed, Tuesday, Sept. 12
• $2,200 deep stack eight handed NLH (re-entry), $75,000 guaranteed, Wednesday, Sept. 13
• $600 one day 100K NLH (re-entry), $100,000 guaranteed, Sunday, Sept. 17
• $400 seniors (50+) NLH (re-entry), $50,000 guaranteed, Monday, Sept. 18
• $3,500 signature NLH (re-entry), Monday, Sept. 18, through Tuesday, Sept. 19
• $600 8-game mix (re-entry), Tuesday, Sept. 19
Poker hotel rates during Seminole Hard Rock Signature Poker Series are available. For information and to view the series schedule, visit SHRTPoker.com.