TAMPA — The award-winning Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Rauw Alejandro, launches his “Saturno World Tour” on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.
Tickets start at $46.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information.
The “Saturno World Tour” will take the Reggaeton superstar and special guest Jabbawockeez to Puerto Rico, the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Alejandro has been leading the new generation of Latin music artists since he appeared on the scene in 2017. Many of his hits have attained gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications.
His latest album "Saturno" was released in November 2022 to great reviews. The album was written and co-produced by Alejandro and features the already successful singles "Punto 40" featuring Baby Rasta, Lokera and Dime Quien. For “Saturno,” Alejandro wanted to elevate the affair by crafting a true album experience-one that's meant to be enjoyed from beginning to end.
"I wanted to take my fans on a ride through my mind, my emotions-the sounds that influenced me," Alejandro said. "This album tells a story from beginning to end. It's a story of loss, denial — and finally, acceptance."
Alejandro's first album "Afrodisiaco" was released in November 2020, which obtained gold certification in the United States and Colombia. “Afrodisaco” was nominated at 64th annual Grammy Awards in the category of Best Urban Music Album. He won the Latin Grammy for Best Fusion/Urban Performance for "Tattoo Remix" with Camilo.
In May 2021, Alejandro dropped "Todo De Ti," his biggest hit to date with more than 2 billion streams worldwide. The track reached No. 2 on Spotify's Global chart for over three weeks and peaked at No. 36 on Billboard's Hot 100. It broke records in Spain with almost 1.7 million streams in a single day and reached the top of the charts in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.