CLEARWATER — Grammy-winning progressive metal band Dream Theater is on the road this summer presenting the first edition of Dreamsonic. The tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dreamsonic will feature a progressive metal line-up. Dream Theater will be joined by special guests Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.dreamsonic.com.
“We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023,” said John Petrucci, Dream Theater’s guitarist. “The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals as Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic.”
Progressive metal pioneers and Grammy Award winners Dream Theater members include Petrucci along with James LaBrie on vocals, Jordan Rudess on keyboards, John Myung on bass, and Mike Mangini on drums. The band shares a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their 15 million records sold worldwide. The 1992 opus “Images & Words” received a gold certification and landed on Rolling Stone’s coveted “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All-Time.” Guitar World placed the follow-up “Awake” at No. 1 on “Superunknown: 50 Iconic Albums That Defined 1994.” The 1995 EP “A Change of Seasons” provided the soundtrack for NBC’s coverage of downhill skiing at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Fans voted the 1999 “Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory” the “Number One All-Time Progressive Rock Album” in a 2012 Rolling Stone poll. The album also was ranked as the “15th Greatest Concept Album” by Classic Rock. The 2009 album “Black Clouds & Silver Linings” crashed the Billboard Top 200 at No. 6. In 2019, the band continued to expand its audience when they released “Distance Over Time” to critical and commercial acclaim.
On their 15th full-length and second studio release for InsideOutMusic/Sony Music, “A View from the Top of the World,” the band members continue to challenge themselves and push their musical envelope — something they have done for over 30-years performing together.
Dream Theater released “A View from the Top of the World” on Oct. 22, 2021, and the release week saw the album top the charts hitting No. 1 on the Current Hard Music Charts, No. 2 on the Current Rock Albums Charts and debuting at No. 52 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead track “The Alien” later went on to win the Grammy award for Best Metal Performance.
Canadian musical maverick Devin Townsend released his latest album “Lightwork” in late 2022. Assembled from a barrage of material written during the pandemic, “Lightwork” represents a kind of “light in the dark” while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. This tour is Townsend’s first North American run since March 2020.
Animals as Leaders offer a focus on mood, texture, and emotive power elevating the material in a fascinatingly unique phenomenon. Led by Tosin Abasi, the prog-metal trio continue to blaze a trail in modern music. They released their latest album “Parrhesia” in March 2022.