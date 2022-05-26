A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- Genre: Action and drama
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer
- Director: Joseph Kosinski
- Rated: PG-13
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”
Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 27 by Paramount Pictures.
‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’
- Genre: Animated musical comedy
- Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline
- Directors: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman
- Rated: PG-13
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series.
The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by 20th Century Studios on May 27.
‘Zero Contact’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Brochu, Aleks Paunovic, and Veronica Ferres
- Director: Rick Dugdale
- Rated: R
This high-tech thriller chillingly reimagines our isolated, virtual world. Hopkins plays Finley Hart, the eccentric genius behind a global data-mining program. Upon his death, five remote agents — including Finley’s son — are contacted by a mysterious AI entity to reactivate the initiative, which may enable time travel. As sinister events occur at each of their homes, they must decide whether entering their passwords will save the world — or destroy it.
The film is scheduled to be released May 27 through Lionsgate.
‘Dinner in America’
- Genre: Coming-of-age dark comedy
- Cast: Kyle Gallner, Emily Skeggs, Griffin Gluck, Pat Healy, Mary Lynn Rajskub, David Yow, Hannah Marks, Nick Chinlund, and Lea Thompson
- Director: Adam Carter Rehmeier
- Not rated
In a dreary Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner) finds himself on the run again after a bout of arson and a close call with the police. A chance encounter with the spirited and socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs) provides him a place to lay low. As the two embark on a series of misadventures, they begin to realize they have a lot more in common than they first expected.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters May 27 by Best & Final Releasing and on video-on-demand June 7.