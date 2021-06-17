CLEARWATER — Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt will bring his new tour to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Thursday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $49.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
“Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?” kicks off Sept. 10 in Medford, Massachusetts, and includes 28 cities. For a complete list of tour dates, visit pattonoswalt.com.
Oswalt continues to find success in all areas of entertainment. From his award-winning comedy specials to his many memorable film roles and guest appearances on his favorite TV shows — including “Parks and Recreation,” for which he received a TV Critics Choice Award — Oswalt continues to choose work that inspires him and entertains audiences. He recently created “M.O.D.O.K.,” the new Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu, and also voices the titular character.
Oswalt currently co-stars as Principal Durbin on the NBC Universal comedy “A.P. Bio,” produced by Seth Meyers, Mike O’Brien, and Lorne Michaels. Oswalt also recently served as the lead voice of Max the dog in “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
In 2020, Oswalt’s Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Netflix special “I Love Everything” was widely applauded upon release. He also received a Grammy nomination for his comedy album of the same name. In 2017, he received Grammy and Emmy nominations for his album and Netflix special “Annihilation,” which addresses his own devastating loss and dealing with the unexplainable, while making it all painfully funny. In 2016, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his sixth comedy special “Talking for Clapping” and a Grammy Award in 2017 for his comedy album of the same name.
As a comedian, Oswalt has shot eight TV specials and released seven critically acclaimed albums.