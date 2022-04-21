ST. PETERSBURG — Koffee is on the road in support of her new album “Gifted.” She will perform Thursday, April 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The 24-date run will see stops including two performances at Coachella and shows in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and more.
The tour announcement follows Koffee's most recent single and video, "West Indies" released last October. Produced by Iotosh, another of Jamaica's young breakout stars, "West Indies" is a joyful celebration of Koffee's West Indian heritage and a personal ode to the islands, full of her trademark messages of hope and positivity. It was accompanied by a video, co-directed by Meji Alabi and Koffee, that finds her crew and a host of inspiring local faces partying against a stunning backdrop of the cliffs of West End, Negril.
Born in Spanish Town, just outside of Kingston, Jamaica, Mikayla "Koffee" Simpson began writing lyrics in her bedroom having been inspired by reggae legends Protoje and Supercat, Chicago rapper Smino, and U.K. rap star Giggs.
In January 2018, reggae hero Coco Tea brought Koffee onto the stage at Rebel Salute. Her idol Protoje also asked her to perform with him, while Grammy-nominated Chronixx, one of Jamaica's biggest contemporary reggae stars and another huge inspiration, invited Koffee to join him on Seani B and Mistajam's recent BBC 1Xtra shows broadcast from Tuff Gong Studios.
Although small in stature and disarmingly unassuming, Koffee's modesty — and height — belies huge amounts of talent. The 5-foot-tall self-described "sing-jay-guitarist" is one of the most exciting, forward-thinking, globally focused talents to emerge in recent years. With the release of her Lasanna Harris/PK Oneday produced debut EP “Rapture” in March 2019, which reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Reggae Chart, she's proven she's ready to take over.
Her performance of "Rapture" on “Colors” received over 4 million views and the single "Toast" earned 45 million views on YouTube. The Rapture EP also reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Reggae Chart and is fast exceeded 100 million streams.
An occasional actress who works for the Ministry of Health and gives sex education and body positivity talks to young people, Koffee’s mum sheltered her daughter from a lot of the violence that afflicted the community where she grew up.
“I was aware of curfews and shootings growing up, but it wasn’t necessarily a reality for me because I didn’t experience anything directly,” she said in a recent press release. “I would hear about gunshots over in [neighboring] Gordon Pen, but where I live, in Eltham View, it’s a mellow vibe. It’s a pretty friendly community, we know each other for the most part and we get along well.”
Though she was able to avoid explicit scenes of bloodshed, the socio-political problems that permeate parts of Jamaica have seeped into her music, helping to make Koffee the artist she is today.
“With a lot of my music, it’s about entertaining people while highlighting problems in order to try and find a solution. I genuinely want to make the world a better place.”
“Rapture” won a Grammy Award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Her debut album, “Gifted,” was released in March to positive reviews.