A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Little Mermaid’
Genre: Musical fantasy
Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy
Director: Rob Marshall
Rated: PG
“The Little Mermaid,” visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26.
“The Little Mermaid” is the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life — and her father’s crown — in jeopardy.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 26 by Walt Disney Pictures.
‘About My Father’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall
Director: Laura Terruso
Rated: PG-13
The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco, joins forces with two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro in the new comedy “About My Father.”
The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco), who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.
The film is set to be released by Lionsgate on May 26.
‘Kandahar’
Genre: Action thriller
Cast: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, Ravi Aujla, Ray Haratian, Tom Rhys Harries, and Travis Fimmel
Director: Ric Roman Waugh
Rated: R
In “Kandahar,” Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all while avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 26 by Open Road Films.
‘The Machine’
Genre: Action and comedy
Cast: Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babić, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Jessica Gabor
Director: Peter Atencio
Rated: R
Bert Kreischer rose to fame as a stand-up comedian known as “The Machine,” and in his signature set he recounts his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip.
Now, 23 years later, that trip has come back to haunt him as he and his estranged father (Mark Hamill) are kidnapped back to Russia by the mob to atone for something they say he did. Together, Bert and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war within a sociopathic crime family, all while attempting to find common ground in their often fraught relationship.
The film is scheduled to be released on May 26 by Screen Gems.
‘The Wrath of Becky’
Genre: Action thriller
Cast: Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, and Michael Sirow.
Directors: Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote
Rated: R
Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman — a kindred spirit named Elena. But when their home is broken into, and they are attacked by an extremist group known as the "Noble Men," Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself, her loved ones, and her country.
The film is scheduled to be released May 26 by Quiver Distribution.
