SAFETY HARBOR — An opening reception for the “Glassy and Glossy Summer Showcase” will be presented Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The show will continue through Aug. 12.
The show brings together a group of artists that love the look and feel of shiny things. Working in glass they create highly polished, smooth reflective forms. Some artists work with pigments and use layers of resin to give their paintings the look of glass and some work on a metal where they grind the surface to bring forth reflective textures and then add color. Featured artists include Andrea Dasha Reich, Nakisa Seika, and Scott Hartley.
Reich began her creative journey back in New York in 1966 in the fashion industry and became a successful designer. She then developed a unique style all her own incorporating her talent and vision for color, texture and pattern with traditional and non-traditional mediums.
Dasha creates bold, Murano glass-like paintings that are celebrations of color, movement and light. She mixes pure pigments and layers them with an epoxy resin. The result is a highly polished glass like 3-dimensional crystalline painting.
Seika was born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1974.
Her depth and skill of working with mixed media allows Nakisa to create a technique that is singular to her signature style. She creates in oil, with dark rich colors then applies silver, gold and copper leafing to intertwine the branches and roots of the trees in the “Silent Grove” and “Silent Bloom” series.
She works with her own very thin tools and sometimes even her own fingernail to create thin root like lines, scratching into the surface. Each piece is further enhanced with the addition of resin, adding a reflective, glass-like quality that demands attention and leaves a lasting impact.
Glass is the glimmer in Hartley’s eye, it shines bright just like a piece of glass he creates. Scott finds working with glass is the best of both art and science. His sculptural glass pieces are bright and bold with color, twisting, intertwining continuous movement that embrace one another, shiny and smooth.
The show is open to the public. For information, call 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.