MFA St. Pete reveals fall programming, new exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, recently unveiled its 2023 fall programming season, which includes “The Nature of Art” exhibition and a myriad of related educational programs featuring an exceptional lineup of presenters and subjects.
The Museum of Fine Arts is at 255 Beach Drive N.E., St. Petersburg. Visit mfastpete.org or call 727-896-2667 for more information.
The museum continues with popular series, including The Story of Art, Museum Studies Institute, and Yoga at the MFA, while introducing a new Art on Film series. The exhibition and the programs enable attendees to explore the intricacies of the MFA Collection, acquire diverse viewpoints from specialists, and contemplate the effects of contemporary issues on the art museum environment and our individual experiences.
The MFA has also reanimated the Mary Alice McClendon Conservatory as a platform for art and community.
"By reimagining the conservatory as a dynamic ‘Third Space’ for people to gather, interact, and relax, we’re able to expand our mission of bringing art to the widest possible audience, without any barriers to access," said Darcy Schuller, chief strategy officer. "The gorgeous rays of light and reflections of color beaming from Christian Sampson’s “Tempus volat, hora fugit” installation provides the perfect environment, not only to contemplate celestial movement inspired by the art but for enjoying a bite to eat at the café, unwinding with friends and family, and browsing a selection of books and objects that allow you to extend your visit by taking the mission home with you."
The MFA Shop has relocated to a new flexible-use space that the museum plans to expand with the opening of “The Nature of Art.”
‘The Nature of Art’
“The Nature of Art” will be on view to the public from Saturday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, April 14.
As an encyclopedic museum, the MFA is dedicated to the eternal preservation of art objects. Doing so also allows the museum to collectively “interpret” these objects and to use them as prompts to engage, educate, and excite the community. This fall, the MFA is taking a sweeping look at the subject of “nature” across a collection spanning 5,000 years.
“The Nature of Art” exhibition looks at the disparate ways humans have engaged in artistic expression to comprehend our environment, mediate our relationship with nature, and attain a deeper understanding of our role within the natural world. Spanning from the prosaic aspects of resource management to the powerful exploration of the spiritual connection between nature and art, artists have employed a diverse array of creative approaches to shed light on this theme. Encompassing a spectrum that ranges from a nearly 5,000-year-old neolithic Chinese ceramic vessel to a sculpture crafted in response to a recent hurricane, and spanning decorative arts, video, and landscape painting, “The Nature of Art” will present an extensive selection of extraordinary objects that offer a profound perspective on this expansive subject.
For the first time, the MFA will activate both the special exhibition galleries in the Hough Wing and the MFA Collection galleries in the Volk Wing around a central theme: nature. The connected ideas generated from “The Nature of Art” will traverse throughout the MFA campus, sparking conversations with works in the collection and allowing visitors to experience them through a new lens. Living artists will enliven the collection and spark engaging dialogue with the works of artists from the past.
"This fall marks a transformative time at the MFA," said Anne-Marie Russell, executive director and CEO. "Over the last six months, our curators have taken a fresh look at our collections, resulting in new discoveries, new scholarship, and new perspectives.”
Russell added that “The Nature of Art” exhibition will feature works from the MFA collection that have never been on view to the public, as well as familiar favorites chosen by contemporary artists, prompting fresh interpretations.
“Extending these ideas throughout the campus will infuse new vitality into the collection galleries. Whether you are a long-standing member or a first-time visitor, this exhibition will allow you to explore works in the collection through a fresh new lens."
Fall programming
Art on Film
Through the Art on Film series, the MFA will explore the intricate interplay between visual art and cinematic storytelling. Art on Film features thoughtfully curated films, documentaries, and audiovisual presentations that offer a dynamic and immersive experience.
The first event in this series, An Evening with Lonnie Holley, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will include a screening of “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe: Stories from the Life of Lonnie Holley.” This 58-minute documentary film by George King covers the life and work of Alabama visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley over the course of 22 years. A conversation between Lonnie Holley and George King will immediately follow the screening. Tickets are $40 a person. Visit mfastpete.org.
The Story of Art
The Story of Art series focuses on the story of art history, one that is continually being retold as we discover new things and look afresh at the familiar. Join MFA curators on a journey to learn more about the collection, contextualized with other objects from around the world, as attendees take a grand tour through the story of art.
• The Nature of Art: “America” personified, Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 to 7 p.m. Presented by Stanton Thomas, senior curator of collections and exhibitions. In conjunction with the upcoming “The Nature of Art” exhibition, this program will examine ways in which U.S. and European artists gave physical form to this so-called “new world.”
• Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists, Thursday, Sept. 21, 6 to 7 p.m. Presented by Katherine Pill, senior curator of contemporary art. This provocative talk examines art historian Linda Nochlin’s 1971 essay, an epic examination of the institutional obstacles that prevented women from succeeding in the arts. This talk celebrates and contextualizes a recent reattribution of a significant artwork in the MFA Collection.
Picture of Health
Picture of Health is a comprehensive initiative that explores interconnected notions of well-being transcending geographical and temporal boundaries, leveraging the MFA Collection as a starting point. This program fosters a holistic investigation of health, encompassing cognitive, physical, physiological, emotional, civic, intellectual, and spiritual dimensions, all with the aim of nurturing a sense of wellness within our community.
As part of Picture of Health, Yoga at the MFA will be presented every Thursday in September and October, from 8 to 9 a.m., in the Mary Alice McClendon Conservatory. These sessions offer a serene and rejuvenating morning of stretching, breathing exercises, meditation, and mindfulness.
MFA members also will be invited to an exclusive opening reception for the third installation of “Tempus volat, hora fugit” by artist Christian Sampson. The reception will take place on the autumnal equinox, Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 to 10 a.m.
Still Striking: Creativity & Aging will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 to 7 p.m., at the museum. Art historian, curator, and critic Douglas Dreishpoon will elaborate on some of the central issues — cultural, economic, political, and social — surrounding the topic of creativity and aging. He will discuss the late work of selected painters, musicians, and dancers, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Louise Bourgeois, Helen Frankenthaler, Willem de Kooning, Tony Bennett, Miles Davis, and Merce Cunningham.
Museum Studies Institute
The Museum Studies Institute is the MFA’s internal “think tank” that encompasses all the intellectual and creative imaginings generated from, and orbiting around, an encyclopedic art museum. Art museums preserve things — art objects that represent the highest aspirations of humankind — in perpetuity. Yet they do so amid the reality of a complex and ever-changing world. Lectures by renowned experts on the history of art museums, conversations on engaging topics, symposia examining current challenges — from climate change to inclusivity to new media — allow us to open our internal discussions to engage the community in the conversation.
Upcoming programs include the following:
• The Nature of Art: The Overview Effect Jane Poynter, Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 to 7 p.m.
• The Art of the Americas: Andrew James Hamilton, Thursday, Oct. 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
The MFA is at 255 Beach Drive NE in St. Petersburg. It is the largest encyclopedic art museum in Florida. The collection includes works of art from ancient times to the present day and from around the world, including ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian, Native American, European, American, and contemporary art. The photography collection is one of the largest and finest in the Southeast.
