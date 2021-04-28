Like most kids born during the peak years of the Space Race, at some point during my childhood I must have entertained thoughts of becoming an astronaut. I missed out on many of the 1960s toy lines that helped promote interest in America’s space program with products such as Mattel’s Major Matt Mason, Marx’s Johnny Apollo and the Marx Operation Moonbase playset, but in the early 1970s — even with the Apollo program winding down — films and television shows continued to capitalize on the country’s fascination with the final frontier. In addition to “Star Trek” reruns playing almost daily, I remember being particularly fascinated by “Robinson Crusoe on Mars,” a 1964 retelling of Daniel Defoe’s classic novel with a sci-fi twist. The story revolves around Commander Christopher "Kit" Draper, portrayed by Paul Mantee, who finds himself marooned on the Red Planet. Draper must learn to adapt to the harsh environment and fabricate many of the tools he needs to survive. It’s a surprisingly absorbing film that simultaneously presents space exploration as an adventure and a risky undertaking.
Of course, Earth’s next-door neighbor has long inspired storytellers, from the space fantasies of the Barsoom series of novels by Edgar Rice Burroughs featuring John Carter to recent feature films such as “The Martian” (2015) and “The Space Between Us” (2017).
In the new film “Stowaway,” a team of astronauts take off on a two-year mission to Mars but face increasingly perilous challenges on their voyage. The science fiction thriller film, written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison and directed by Penna, debuted on Netflix April 22. The film stars Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick, and Daniel Dae Kim.
The film opens with the launch of the Kingfisher rocket that will propel Hyperion’s MTS-42 for the next manned mission to Mars. The program ultimately seeks to establish the building blocks that will lead to full-scale colonization. The story takes place in the not-too-distant future, using technology that either exists or is being developed. The crew is led by Marina Barnett (Collette), the ship commander. Barnett is on her third and final mission to the Mars base. Joining her is Zoe Levenson (Kendrick), a medical researcher, and David Kim (Dae Kim), a biologist. As indicated by the title of the film, there’s someone else onboard: Launch support engineer Michael Adams (Anderson) is found about 12 hours into the mission unconscious and badly injured.
The idea that Michael has some hidden agenda or that his presence on the craft is anything but accidental is quickly dismissed. His initial reaction to finding himself in space is one of anxiety and helplessness. His backstory helps to strengthen his integrity: He immediately expresses concern for the welfare of his sister, for whom he acts as a guardian and caretaker.
An extra body aboard a spacecraft is a problem. At the very least, it means rationing crucial supplies. Michael is an extra belly to feed and an extra set of lungs to fill. Medical supplies are depleted as Zoe tends to the wound he sustained during takeoff.
Marina seems to be the first to recognize that Michael has jeopardized the mission. When she first discovers the unintentional passenger, he tumbles out of an overhead compartment and fractures her arm, leaving her unable to perform some tasks while the bone heals. More importantly, she determines that an explosion that injured Michael also destroyed the CDRA device, part of the life support system that scrubs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere on the spaceship.
The bottom line: There will not be enough oxygen to sustain four passengers on the voyage to Mars. Turning the ship around and returning to Earth is not an option. Launching another ship to bring additional supplies also will not work because their ship is traveling too fast. This sets up the philosophical predicament at the center of the film: Should Michael be forced to sacrifice himself to save the crew?
The way the individual characters grapple with this moral dilemma is as riveting as the nail-biting suspense that unfolds with the clock mercilessly ticking toward the point of no return. Mounting desperation inspires increasingly precarious plans.
“We both realized we had a love for philosophical debates, moral quandaries, and space movies,” said Morrison in the production notes. “So, this was a perfect blend of all of those things.”
This isn’t the first time Penna and Morrison have tackled survival in an inhospitable environment. Previously, the pair collaborated on “Arctic,” about a man stranded in the Arctic Circle.
For “Stowaway,” Penna and Morrison meticulously researched space travel and technology.
“We wanted this film to be as close to reality as possible,” said Penna. “We talked to around 20 different experts — aerospace engineers, astronauts, space shuttle commanders, algae experts, launch engineers, solar radiation researchers, and medical professionals. We spoke to as many people as possible to create a story that takes place in a setting that will very closely resemble what this mission will truly be one day.”
For some, the science in “Stowaway” may prove to be a stumbling block to fully appreciating the film’s slow-burn approach to building tension. There’s a lot to swallow, from artificial gravity based on centripetal force to orbital mechanics and the potential applications arising from successfully farming algae on Mars. To their credit, the filmmakers avoid the pitfall of constantly explaining every scientific detail, saddling characters with farfetched exposition. No one on board requires such clarification or justification. The viewer has to work out the technical aspects through context and cues.
Not all of the science in “Stowaway” is impeccable, though. There are instances when — for the sake of plot — the filmmakers take certain liberties with reality. The circumstances surrounding a coronal mass ejection, for instance, seem a bit sketchy.
“Stowaway” also leaves many questions unanswered. Chief among these is exactly how a member of the launch pad team was accidentally left behind prior to the launch. The ending, too, may be disappointing for many.
Neither the tech talk nor the occasions when Penna and Morrison used dramatic license to heighten tension or underscore both the beauty and harshness of space derail the story. As one would expect, each member of the crew develops a distinct response to the moral predicament. Survival is the collective goal, but each character possesses a different perception of how to achieve that end. Their responses range from heroic to self-centered.
Packing serious emotional clout, “Stowaway” bucks the general science fiction trend. There are no horrific aliens prowling darkened ship’s corridors and no lasers set to pew-pew-pew. The film is about intelligent, honorable people facing insurmountable odds. It asks the viewer to consider what sacrifices we are willing to make in order to survive and it reminds us of the all-too-real prospect for tragedy in space travel. Elevated by strong performances from a talented cast, the film works best when it focuses on human drama and the rapport that develops between the characters. Despite a few minor faults, “Stowaway” is engaging, engrossing speculative fiction that manages to show that empathy is as important a resource as food or oxygen.