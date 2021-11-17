TAMPA — Sebastian Maniscalco will bring his “Nobody Does This Tour” to town Thursday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit amaliearena.com.
Maniscalco has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. A string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows include a comedy record for Chicago’s United Center with 21,286, the highest gross for a single event at Boston’s TD Garden and a historic four show run at Madison Square Garden breaking the record for most shows sold in a weekend for the venue. That blockbuster success coupled with Netflix original comedy specials and a starring role alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated “The Irishman,” it’s no surprise that both Pollstar and Billboard have honored the standup comic with their top touring awards.
With so many new experiences to draw from this last year, Maniscalco is sharing his unique comedic perspective with the masses with this brand-new show.
During the last year, the comic found new ways to connect with fans and flex his comedic muscles, including hosting several virtual dinners with friend and chef, Dominick DiBartolomeo. Billed as “Sebastian’s Sunday Supper,” the events have offered the ultimate virtual dinner party, filled with amazing food and packed with special guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Lester Holt, J.J. Watt, Christopher Lloyd and Rick Caruso.
The comedian managed to notch several career firsts in 2020, including a two-night run guest-hosting ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! In addition to adding “late night host” to his growing list of hyphenates, Maniscalco also adds “executive producer” with the release of “Sebastian Maniscalco presents Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home?”
On top of touring, fans will also find the always bothered comedian on their TV exploring the world of food in his new series, “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco.” The show premiered on discovery+ Aug. 12.
Maniscalco will also make a return to the big screen with a number of high-profile films. Projects in the works include a role in an untitled dramedy from Ray Romano, starring along-side Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Kalifa, Jason Derulo and more; a role as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic “Spinning Gold;” and a role opposite Robert DeNiro in “About My Father,” a film loosely based on Maniscalco’s life.