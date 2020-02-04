CLEARWATER — “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, will run Feb. 6-16 in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are $24. For performance times, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Hat Trick Theatre is the resident theatre company of Ruth Eckerd’s Murray Theatre.
At a large, tastefully appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of farce.
At a gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife Chris must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
“Rumors” premiered at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California, on Sept. 22, 1988. It opened on Broadway in November of 1988 at the Broadhurst Theatre, under the direction of Gene Saks.
Founded in 2004, Hat Trick is built from local theater artists with a commitment to entertaining and growing the area’s artistic community, both audiences and actors. It is a professional and nonprofit 501(c)(3) company.