Here’s a controversial opinion: For most kids growing up in the 1970s, World War II was no more a matter of interest than the Old West. The 1960s seem to be the heyday for WWII television shows, with series such as “Twelve O’Clock High,” “The Rat Patrol,” “Garrison’s Gorillas,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” and “Combat!” hitting the airwaves. In contrast, the 1970s saw only one memorable WWII series “Baa Baa Black Sheep” — unless you count the first season of “Wonder Woman.”
Despite my love of all things horror and science fiction, I found myself drawn to WWII themed programming. I enjoyed watching the older shows in syndication — “Twelve O’Clock High” and “The Rat Patrol” seemed to have a permanent spot very early Saturday mornings — as well as documentaries. I watched all 26 episodes of “The World at War” with my father. He was, of course, the reason I felt I had a connection to the war. He served in in the European theater with the U.S. Army’s 87th Infantry Division, also known as the “Golden Acorn Division.”
For years, I would thumb through books on the war scanning photographs, hoping to find his face among the grainy images.
Ask someone from Generation X to name a movie about World War II, and a significant number will probably land upon “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” It’s a valid response, even if it is set in 1936 and emphasizes supernatural fantasy and tomb-raiding adventures. For me, “The Big Red One” — an epic war film directed by Samuel Fuller and starring Lee Marvin and Mark Hamill — stands out as possibly the first serious WWII film I watched from beginning to end.
A string of recent WWII films has shifted the focus from battlefield action to statesmanship and spycraft. Earlier this year, “Munich — The Edge of War” showed the world teetering on the precipice of war with diplomats and world leaders maneuvering to maintain a fragile peace in Europe. Now, “Operation Mincemeat” — released on Netflix May 11 — tells the story of two intelligence officers who changed the course of World War II through an extraordinary ruse.
Set in 1943, the Allies are preparing to launch an offensive that will hopefully challenge Adolf Hitler’s power in continental Europe. Their objective is Sicily — a target that is so obvious that they feel the enemy will anticipate their plan and ensure defensive forces are in place. To avoid a potential massacre in Sicily, the Twenty Committee – a group overseeing counter-espionage — assigns intelligence officers Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) to spearhead a deception campaign. Operation Mincemeat, based upon a plan outlined in the Trout memo, calls for misleading documents to be planted on a dead body which is then placed in a location that will allow it to be discovered by German agents or those loyal to them. In the film, Ian Fleming (Johnny Flynn) — who went on to write a series of spy novels revolving around his famous creation, James Bond — is credited for the much of the content of the Trout memo.
Montagu and Cholmondeley, working with Fleming and a small staff, put the plan in motion. They find a corpse that will suit their needs, develop documents that will suggest the Allies intend to attack Greece and Sardinia instead of Sicily, and meticulously formulate each step of the operation. They give their counterfeit courier a name, Major William Martin, and a comprehensive backstory. Helping them construct the ruse is Montagu’s secretary Hester Leggett (Penelope Wilton) and Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald), another secretary who offers to provide a photograph of herself so that Martin can carry a letter from his fiancé.
To anyone who has not studied World War II, “Operation Mincemeat” may sound like a far-fetched premise for a film. It certainly sounds like fiction — except, of course, it actually happened. The film is based upon Ben Macintyre's book of the same name, published in 2010. If you hadn’t guessed, the operation was a success. It changed the course of the war.
The film embellishes elements for dramatic effect. Montagu’s marriage is depicted as tottering as he struggles to balance his loyalty to his country with his duty to his family. Admiral John Godfrey (Jason Isaacs) is developed as an adversary, as he opposes the concept behind Operation Mincemeat. He attempts to drive a wedge between Montagu and Cholmondeley by accusing the former’s brother, Ivor, of being a Russian spy — which he may have been. A less-than-plausible love triangle also is inserted, possibly to give viewers a reason to see all these characters not as infallible heroes of espionage but everyday civilians with everyday flaws caught up in a world-changing event. Of all the characters, Jean perhaps represents the dichotomy of hopelessness and hopefulness that must have been rampant throughout the war.
The melodrama of the unlikely romance is a minor distraction. “Operation Mincemeat” is well-crafted. Michelle Ashford’s script ably handles the intrigue while maintaining tension and injecting dry humor. The ensemble cast delivers sophisticated performances that show a deep understanding of the characters and the burden that the individuals involved in the subterfuge must have shouldered.
“It’s absolutely true that Operation Mincemeat changed the course of the war,” said Ashford in the film’s production notes. “If the Allies had not been able to access Europe, they would have been sunk. At that time, Europe was very heavily defended by the Germans. If the British had not been successful with Operation Mincemeat, there would have been a ghastly bloodbath. Without that brilliant plot, there is no way they would have won the war.”
The bestselling author on whose book of the same name the film is based explained why this scarcely credible episode was such a pivotal moment in the global conflict.
“Operation Mincemeat was probably the most successful military deception operation ever carried out,” said Macintyre. “What the deceivers had to do was to try to persuade the Germans that black was white and white was black. And they did this in the most extraordinary way. It now sounds like it comes straight out of fiction, which is exactly where it came from.”
“Operation Mincemeat” isn’t the first cinematic treatment of this episode in world history. In 1956, Clifton Webb and Gloria Grahame starred in the British espionage thriller “The Man Who Never Was,” based on the book of the same name written by Ewen Montagu. Although the British security services endorsed both the book and the film, Montagu was restricted from revealing several details about the operation which have since become public knowledge.
“Operation Mincemeat” does a fantastic job of filling in those missing details which helps underscore the contributions of those involved. It also speaks to the long list of men and women who did not fight on the front lines but whose service and ingenuity furthered the war against fascism.