Ruth Eckerd Hall announces date for 16th annual gala
CLEARWATER — Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO, joined the Ruth Eckerd Hall board of directors in announcing that the 16th annual gala will return Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The theme of this year’s event is inspired by the hit Broadway musical “Moulin Rouge.” Guests will enjoy cocktails and an auction featuring one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the Ruth Eckerd Hall vault, seated gourmet dinner presented by our in-house chef to the stars and dancing on the Ruth Eckerd Hall main stage. The proceeds from the gala will benefit the Ruth Eckerd Hall Recovery Fund.
“This year’s gala brings new meaning and excitement for all of us,” Crockett said in a press release. “For the first time in almost 40 years, we had to cancel the annual event in 2020 and do a virtual appeal. While our friends continued to be generous, being together to support our mission and celebrate its impact is a joyous occasion not to be missed. The funds raised are essential to our operations and education programs, and the need is more crucial than ever before.”
For more information, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, email Laura LeBlanc, director of membership, at lleblanc@rutheckerdhall.net.
Tarpon Arts to present ‘A Bad Year for Tomatoes’
TARPON SPRINGS — “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” by John Patrick, will be presented April 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Matinees will be offered Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two additional performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for Tarpon Arts members. Visit tarponarts.org.
The production will be directed by Jamie Bierchen.
Fed up with the demands of her acting career, the famous Myra Marlowe leases a house in the tiny New England hamlet of Beaver Haven and settles down to write her autobiography. She discovers that dealing with her nosy neighbors is a never-ending struggle. In an attempt to shoo them away and gain some privacy, Myra invents a mad, homicidal sister who is kept locked in an upstairs room but who occasionally escapes long enough to scare off uninvited visitors. The ruse works well at first, but hilarious complications result.
David Archuleta concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre announces the David Archuleta concert on Friday, June 11, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $24.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Archuleta became a star when he was just 16. In 2008, more than 30 million television viewers fell in love with his angelic voice and their 44 million votes made him runner-up in Season 7 of “American Idol.”
Soon after, the young Utahan had his first single. “Crush” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of its release. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the track sold 166,000 downloads that first week in the United States and subsequently more than 1.92 million digital copies. Three months later, his self-titled album, “David Archuleta,” went gold, selling more than 900,000 copies worldwide.
Rolston Development Grant application period opens
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is offering the Jim Rolston Memorial Professional Development Grant for the fourth year.
The $5,000 grant is intended to provide financial assistance to an established resident artist of St. Petersburg, for training or education in improving or developing new art forms that will facilitate taking his/her work to the next level.
An accomplished artist and sculptor, Jim Rolston was a founding board member of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. He found his artistic voice when he was able to devote all of his time to his art after retiring. Continually working to develop his talent, he was committed to arts education and training. Rolston’s family and friends established this fund in his memory, feeling that it is a fitting tribute to his belief that an artist’s journey is never over — there is always more to experience and learn.
This grant for visual, literary or performing arts provides an established artist the opportunity to transform their talents and interpret their experiences with the world around them.
Past award recipients include:
• 2020: Gloria Munoz — Literary
• 2019: Wendy Durand — Visual (sculptor)
• 2018: Beth Reynolds — Visual (photographer)
The application deadline is Friday, April 16, at 5 p.m. For more information and an application, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/jim-rolston-memorial-professional-development-grant.
Live Oak Theatre to host Improv Night
BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre will host its next Improv Night on Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Seats are $10 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission. Seating capacity has been enhanced.
The evening will feature family-friendly unpredictability, laughter, and joy as the Live Oak Conservatory’s Improv Troupe takes the stage to create a show that no one has seen before, nor will ever see again. All games, all skits, all of the actors’ choices will be inspired by audience members.
Improv, short for improvisation, is the activity of making or doing something not planned beforehand, using whatever can be found. Improvisation in the performing arts is a very spontaneous performance without specific or scripted preparation.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, call 352-593-0027 or email LiveOakBoxOffice@gmail.com.
Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival set
LAND O’ LAKES — The Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival will take place Saturday, April 10, noon to 8 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes.
This family-friendly, live, in-person event includes 10 burger artisans, 10 craft brewers with in-person sampling, and four live performances. Entertainers will include Fast4Ward, Southbound 75, Crossfire Creek and Beer for My Horses, the national Toby Keith tribute band.
General admission tickets are on sale online or at the gate for $15. Kids under 12 enter for free. The event is pet-friendly. No outside food or drink will be allowed. All beer sales benefit the Stano Foundation, a local Pasco County charity nonprofit supporting troops overseas. For tickets, visit bit.ly/pascobeerandburger21tickets.
Guests showing symptoms of illness are asked to stay home. Guests will be asked to wear masks in all high traffic areas of the event including beer sampling, food lines, and entry. Extra space will be available in the concert field for family units to successfully social distance while enjoying the show. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to set up their own space in the event.
For more information, visit floridapenguinproductions.com/pasco-beer-%26-burger.