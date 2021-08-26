Stevie Nicks Experience to perform at First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — The next First Friday Seminole will be presented Friday, Sept. 3, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, event organizers will celebrate the 1980s reimagined with the Stevie Nicks Experience. Each First Friday features the area’s best entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more.
Although her stellar career spans more than 40 years, the Stevie Nicks Experience will focus on the apex of her career: the 1980s. With the success of Fleetwood Mac’s “Mirage” and “Tango in the Night” as well as her solo hits “Bella Donna” and “The Wild Heart,” the ’80s produced some of the most memorable songs still in heavy radio rotation today. The five talented musicians of the Stevie Nicks Experience pay tribute to Nicks and her unparalleled career, meticulously creating a look and sound that pays homage to the best of her hit songs.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their 1980s garb and bring chairs. Coolers are not allowed. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted at this time.
Call Gerry Cachia, First Friday Seminole event coordinator, at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com for more information.
‘Wednesday’s Child’ to premier at LAB Theater Project
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present the world premiere of “Wednesday’s Child,” by Wendy Graf, running Sept 2-19, at 812 E. Henderson Ave. in Ybor City.
The production will be presented with options for viewing in-person, livestream, or on-demand.
In “Wednesday’s Child,” the playwright, through this one-woman show, takes the audience on a journey into the American heartland. Directed by Owen Robertson, executive producer and founder of LAB Theater Project, the production stars Tiffany Fykus.
“Wednesday’s Child” tells the story of Britt, a white working-class Midwesterner. She begins a career on the bottom rung of an industry remade by immigrants. She and her family struggle to navigate the new and confusing terrain of America. As their place in society continues to change, Britt and her family face uncertainty about their traditional roles in the American landscape, and struggle to navigate this new reality. She is faced with adapting or succumbing to the dark forces of violence in reaction to a world that has brought anger, frustration, and disenfranchisement.
“Why this play? Because this play speaks to a range of audiences across the political spectrum,” Robertson said. “At its core, this play asks us to listen to our fellow Americans, to try to understand and hear their voices, something that has been sorely lacking in our society. Ultimately, I found this play important because it holds up a mirror to a part of society that has too often been ignored and deserves to be heard. Because through listening, comes understanding, and understanding leads to compassion. We could sure use a lot more of that these days.”
“I’ve always been interested in understanding the choices people make that end up determining who they are,” Graf said. “I don’t think there’s any single point that determines the road taken in life — the left turn instead of the right. This play doesn’t offer any answers, simply vantage points at which we pause and ask ‘what if?’”
Britt starts out wanting what everyone wants — home, love, security. To do good. But painful events in her life drive her to see everything through a different lens. Can this happen to you? To me? To anyone?
“Wednesday’s Child” is intended for mature audiences and should be viewed by adults or older teens — age 17 and older — who have parental permission. Content in this show may contain suggestive dialogue, strong coarse language, sexual situations, or intense violence. Some content may be difficult for those with directly relatable experience to the subject matter portrayed.
“Wednesday’s Child” runs Sept. 2-19. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Shows are available via livestream, in-house seating, and on-demand. For the livestream and on-demand online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. LAB Theater gives special attention to the guidance coming from the CDC regarding the spread of COVID-19. At this time, 40 seats will be made available per performance for the in-house option. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain.
Tickets are $28 and are available online at www.labtheaterproject.com. In-person tickets can only be purchased by advance purchase, not at the door. Livestream tickets are available for specific performances from Sept. 2-12 only. On-Demand tickets can be enjoyed at your leisure from Sept. 16-26. To purchase tickets, visit www.labtheaterproject.com.
Creative Pinellas launches reinvigorated brand, website
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced that it has completed a rebranding initiative including a new website and the launch of Arts Coast, a media platform showcasing the creativity and inspiring creators of Pinellas County. Arts Coast is a fun and creative way to explore the arts scene of Pinellas County online with news, video, and virtual arts galleries.
“This is the next step in our mission to support the growth and expand the promotion of Pinellas County as an arts and cultural destination,” said Barbara St. Clair, chief executive of Creative Pinellas. “The amount of artistic talent in the area is truly amazing and awareness of our great destination is increasing. We are expanding along with it. By elevating our communications and innovating with new technologies, we can help build recognition for artists and their work, as well as for museums, performing arts organizations, arts centers and more in Pinellas County, to a wider audience.”
Arts Coast Studios is a curated video experience showcasing arts performances and arts-related content created by Pinellas County artists. Artists are paid for their video content which will include everything from musical and dance performances to theatre, from literary readings and poetry to visual art demonstrations.
With Arts Coast Galleries, visitors can experience artists’ work online as if they were in an actual gallery space with an immersive three-dimensional design. Artists can sign up for a membership to have a personalized gallery space built by Creative Pinellas including sales services and marketing.
Arts Coast Magazine (previously Arts Coast Journal) is a source for arts news including area happenings, art previews, artist profiles, and perspectives. The three products together aim to make the Pinellas County arts scene available to the world from one central site.
As to the website itself, users will find a new look and feel and a much easier and more satisfying navigation. Information about grants, exhibitions, educational programs, and other opportunities are all easier to find. And the site itself is designed to be a high-quality arts experience.
“Everything we do is in service to fortifying the arts in Pinellas County and championing the creative people who call Pinellas County home,” said David Warner, board president of Creative Pinellas. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer additional resources for artists to expand their reach and make more of their living from selling art.”
All are welcome to visit creativepinellas.org to view and enjoy the updated branding and new Arts Coast products. For more information about Creative Pinellas, its grants and programs, visit creativepinellas.org.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery announces September exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for an exhibit of photos by Sue Thomas will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
Sue Thomas was a past president of the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Tarpon Springs Rotary Club, friend to many local business people, and avid nature photographer. An exhibit at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery will celebrate Thomas and her love of nature.
The exhibit will showcase her photos, featuring birds, butterflies, local icons, and more. The reception will include a slide show of Thomas through the years. The exhibit will continue through the month of September.
Comedians to raise money for cancer patients at annual event
TAMPA — The 14th annual Crack-Up Cancer Comedy Benefit will take place Saturday, Sept. 11, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The show will get underway at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40 for different seating options and can be purchased at www.crackupcancer.com or directly through the Straz Center website, at strazcenter.org.
This year alone, the American Cancer Society estimates that more than 148,000 Floridians will receive the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis. This life-changing diagnosis can also come with the increased stress of financial hardship for many. While cancer is no laughing matter, a group of acclaimed comedians is proving that laughter is truly the best medicine for cancer patients in need.
Benefiting the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the net proceeds of Crack-Up Cancer will support adult patients undergoing cancer treatment with their essential living expenses, such as rent or mortgage, utilities and car payments. This year’s program will feature comedians Johnny B, Catherine Maloney, Derek Richards, Steve Simeone and Steve Byrne. The event was founded by Jack Bevilacqua, Tampa Bay resident, after he lost his own parents to cancer within a few years of each other. Cumulatively, since its inception, Crack-Up Cancer has raised $300,000 for local cancer patients and their families.
“We are inspired by the life-changing support this event has created for so many in our community navigating cancer treatment,” said Lynn Rasys, executive director of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. “Crack-Up Cancer enables those we serve to focus on what matters most — fighting cancer.”
All proceeds will assist adult cancer patients who are undergoing treatment and in need of nonmedical financial assistance. The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation’s overhead is paid by Florida Cancer Specialists’ physicians so that 100% of donations (net of event expenses) benefit cancer patients in need.
The MAR St. Pete to celebrate first anniversary
ST. PETERSBURG — In celebration of its one-year anniversary, the MAR St. Pete will host a street party Sunday, Aug. 29, 4 to 9 p.m., at 2309 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
This free community event will feature a wide variety of artists and performances. The MAR, performing arts studio and incubator for local talent, is committed to supporting the arts. The event also will feature a MARket showcasing local artisans and food vendors. Raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the event.
Performances from area artists will begin at 7 p.m. Concert performers will include Rockell Blu, Universal Rock School Student Band, Hip Expressions Entertainment & Productions, and The DiffChurch Band.
In addition to being a performing arts studio and incubator, the MAR St. Pete provides space for creative businesses to conduct meetings or to use as office space. Drawing on their 40 years of combined entertainment industry experience, owners Dave and Heather Hamar brought their dream of creating a community space to serve local artists to life in the middle of the most challenging economy of this century, the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The MAR stands for ‘Mistakes Are Required,’ a mantra we have been living by since we started this incredible journey back in January of 2019,” said Heather. “The only way to truly succeed is to go for it 100% and be willing to learn from the times you fall down, so we proceeded with our opening on Sept. 1, 2020, despite the pandemic.”
Dave Hamar added, “The MAR street party is our way of celebrating the arts and thanking the community for supporting us during our first year. The enthusiasm shown to us has helped us overcome challenges that came our way.”
For information, visit themarstpete.com.
Pug-themed art show to benefit rescues
ST. PETERSBURG — A pug-themed art show will be presented in the alcove of the Overflow Brewery, 770 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Art is being sought. Work may be dropped off Sunday, Aug. 29, at noon. Work may be picked up Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon. For information, email Brandy Stark at brandybstark13@gmail.com.
October is a special month for many reasons: It is the heart of the fall season, it hosts Halloween, but most importantly, Oct. 15 is National Pug Day. The art show will celebrate these beloved pets.
The show is free to enter, but event organizers ask that 15% (or, if the artist wishes, more) of the sale be donated to one of the pug rescue organizations in the state of Florida. These are Pug Rescue of Florida (pugrescueofflorida.org) and Compassionate Pug Rescue (compassionatepugrescue.com). These organizations take in pugs, foster and care for them, and provided needed medical attention to surrendered pets.
There are interactive painting demonstration days for Overflow Brewing scheduled for September and October, with an additional pug-themed painting demonstration the evening of Friday, Oct. 15.