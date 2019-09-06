TAMPA — Parker Millsap will perform Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-242-2500 for venue information. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Millsap has been touring extensively since the release of his latest record, “Other Arrangements,” last year. The record, which has received praise from American Songwriter, No Depression, Paste Magazine and more, showcases the 25-year-old's evolution as an artist who continues to create music without the confines of genre. Millsap possesses a rare charisma on stage, and audiences can expect to see both intense and captivating performances throughout his tour.
While his first two albums were praised for their philosophical and religious imagery, “Other Arrangements” plays more like a favorite rock radio channel from the 1970s. Moving effortlessly between rock, blues and pop, the new record showcases an infectious set of songs, which highlight Millsap's dynamic vocals and exceptional electric guitar playing. On the album, his thought-provoking songwriting style touches on themes of love, human struggle, passion and tolerance.
Since the 2016 release of his critically acclaimed album “The Very Last Day,” Millsap has made television appearances on “Conan,” as well as renowned PBS series “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.”
“Other Arrangements” was co-produced with Grammy award-winning engineer/producer Gary Paczosa and Grammy award-winning engineer Shani Gandhi at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, North Carolina, and Minutia Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Along with bandmates Daniel Foulks (fiddle) and Michael Rose (bass), Millsap is joined by Paddy Ryan on drums/percussion and backup singers including Odessa, Shirley and Calvin Settles, and Jillette Johnson.