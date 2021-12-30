Before COVID-19, the last normal year at the box office saw “Avengers: Endgame” earn nearly $2.8 billion worldwide. No film has crossed the billion-dollar barrier since the pandemic began — until now.
In just two weeks, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has accomplished that feat, earning just over $1 billion worldwide. The only other film released in 2021 that comes close to that figure is the Chinese war film “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” which has earned roughly $902 million as of Dec. 26, according to Box Office Mojo, a website that tracks box-office revenue in a systematic, algorithmic way.
Other familiar films earning impressive worldwide totals in 2021 include “No Time to Die” with $774 million; “F9: The Fast Saga” with $726 million; “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” with $501 million; “Godzilla vs. Kong” with $468 million; “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with $432 million; and “Eternals” with $401 million.
Paring box office totals down to only domestic revenue, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still at the top of the heap with $467 million, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with $225 million. Other cinematic adaptations of comic book characters that made it into the Top 10 for domestic box office earnings include “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow,” and “Eternals.” The other Top 10 films include “F9: The Fast Saga,” “No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Free Guy,” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
Turning our gaze to the 2022 coming attractions, Hollywood will bring more superheroes to the big screen, alongside comedy, action, and family-friendly films. Following is a look at 20 of the most anticipated films of 2022.
Marvel Cinematic Universe
1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — Release date: May 6. It’s no secret that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the Disney+ series “Loki” planted seeds that will blossom in the next MCU film featuring Doctor Stephen Strange. Audiences can expect to see Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch involved in whatever wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff threatens to break the multiverse.
2. “Thor: Love and Thunder” — Release date: July 8. Asgard’s favorite hammer-wielding deity is back for another adventure which will feature appearances by several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Jane Foster. Will Jane assume the powers of Thor? We’ll have to wait and see.
3. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Release date: Nov. 11. No matter what path the filmmakers follow, actor Chadwick Boseman’s absence will be impossible to ignore. Boseman, who played T'Challa, died from colon cancer in 2020.
DC Extended Universe
4. “Black Adam” — Release date: July 29. The 11th film in the DC Extended Universe is a spinoff from the 2019 film “Shazam!” which focuses on one of the archenemies of the superhero Captain Marvel and the nemesis of the Marvel Family. If you just raised your eyebrow, don’t worry: The DCEU doesn’t use the name Captain Marvel due to trademark conflicts. So, Black Adam is a foe of Shazam in the DCEU.
5. “The Flash” — Release date: Nov. 4. Finally: Barry Allen is going to hit the Cosmic Treadmill … maybe. Whatever the script employs to make time travel possible for the Flash, it’s bound to result in all kinds of unexpected consequences.
6. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — Release date: Dec. 16. The DCEU returns to their Atlantean-demigod hybrid for another adventure. The first installment gave the character a much-needed makeover for those who remembered the animated version depicted in the old Saturday morning cartoon “Super Friends.”
Marvel & DC offshoots
7. “The Batman” — Release date: March 4. Another Batman movie. OK. Robert Pattinson plays the Caped Crusader this time. OK. We’ll see.
8. “Batgirl” — Date not determined. This one is iffy. Set for release on HBO Max, it will feature Leslie Grace in the title role, along with J.K. Simmons playing Commissioner James Gordon. Michael Keaton — yes, that Michael Keaton — reprises his role as Batman in this film as well as “The Flash.”
9. “Morbius” — Release date: Jan. 28. The pandemic delayed this film’s release by at least a year. We’re finally going to get a glimpse at a Marvel Comics vampire — and maybe a sneak peak at Blade, if we’re lucky.
10. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” — Release date: Oct. 7. Miles Morales returns for another dive into the Spider-Verse. I cannot confirm if Spider-Ham will appear.
Science fiction epics
11. “Moonfall” — Release date: Feb. 4. One wonders how many times Roland Emmerich wants to destroy the world. The title summarizes the plot: The moon is on a collision course with the Earth. That doesn’t sound promising, unless the flat-earthers are right and the moon will just roll off the edge. Hint: They aren’t right.
12. “Jurassic World: Dominion” — Release date: June 9. More dinosaurs! I wonder if the film will feature a faction of people who refuse to follow mandates to avoid coming into contact with carnivorous dinosaurs or who don’t believe the dinosaurs are real. If so, I wonder what will happen to them.
13. “Avatar 2” — Release date: Dec. 16. James Cameron returns to Pandora to continue to the story of Jake and Neytiri, picking up from the first film released in 2009. Confession: I never saw it. Is it about highly evolved Smurfs?
Action, adventure & espionage
14. “Bullet Train” — Release date: April 8. Five assassins find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected.
15. “Top Gun: Maverick” — Release date: May 27. Thanks to technical issues and the pandemic, this film will hit theaters three years after the original release date. It feels like the early hype has died down into peeved apathy.
16. “Mission: Impossible 7” — Release date: Sept. 30. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt. The franchise has grown a little redundant and passé, but it’s sort of like comfort food at this point. Enjoy with a big pile of mashed potatoes.
Comedy
17. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — Release date: April 22. Nicolas Cage portrays a caricature of Nicolas Cage. This could be brilliant.
18. “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie” — Release date: May 27. It’s been 15 years since “The Simpsons Movie,” so it’s about time that another animated TV sitcom family has a shot at the big screen. Of course, the Belcher family has only been around for 11 years, while the Simpsons have been on television in some form for 35 years.
Family-friendly
19. “DC League of Super-Pets” — Release date: May 20. If memory serves, the original Legion of Super-Pets included Krypto, Superboy’s dog; along with Comet the Super-horse, Streaky the Super-cat, and Beppo the Super-monkey. The lineup for this film may not include those specific animals, but I’m personally hoping for a Wonder Dog appearance — even if it’s only a cameo — along with Wendy and Marvin.
20. “Lightyear” — Release date: June 17. Pixar Animation is spinning off Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story franchise. The film will explore the fictional origin story of the character who inspired the action figure.