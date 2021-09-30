Amplify Clearwater announces Chalktober Art Festival
CLEARWATER — Amplify Clearwater and Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System will present the Chalktober Art Festival, running Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24.
The event will showcase area businesses and artists. The two-weekend long artistic celebration offers those of all ages an opportunity to experience top-notch chalk art.
During the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival, each participating business will be partnered with a local or visiting artist who will chalk a masterpiece. Artists will begin their work on Thursday with the goal of a Saturday completion for weekend enjoyment. The festival will be presented Oct. 14-17 in downtown Clearwater along Cleveland Street. The following weekend, Oct. 21-24, the festival will move to the Beach Walk on Clearwater Beach.
The Chalktober Art Festival will kick-off with an Experience Chalktober event Thursday, Oct. 14, 5 to 7 p.m., in downtown Clearwater along Cleveland Street.
For information, visit www.amplifyclearwater.com/chalktober.
Amplify Clearwater seeks to promote and meet the needs of businesses, tourism, and industry and to provide leadership for the advancement of economic vitality and equality for the community of the North Pinellas region.
ArtJones Open Studio Tour to feature 30 artists
GULFPORT — The ArtJones Open Studio Tour will celebrate its five-year anniversary as a premier artists collective on Florida’s Gulf Coast Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tour will feature the largest roster of fine artists to date.
The event has become a must-see on the region’s abundant holiday arts calendar for its intimate look inside the working studios of some of the area’s finest artists. After a scaled-down version of the showcase event to reflect COVID-19 last winter, the 2021 ArtJones Open Studio Tour will return with 30 fine artists, including four emerging artists and the group’s first ArtJones Scholarship Award recipient. Artists will be spread throughout 12 working artist studios across Gulfport in an event easily navigated by car, bicycle or on foot.
ArtJones founder Brenda McMahon announced the inaugural ArtJones Scholarship Award during a May celebration of the two-year anniversary of her namesake gallery on Beach Boulevard. McMahon aims to use the annual studio tour as a platform to welcome creative emerging artists in the region.
“As we celebrate our fifth year at ArtJones, we are thrilled to unveil both our emerging artist program and a new scholarship to give a platform to underserved voices in our arts community,” McMahon said. “All of these artists are on an ascent in their career and we’re excited to help celebrate and guide them while also giving back to the community.”
The ArtJones Scholarship Award was made possible by the support of local art patrons and Gene Seidman of ARTRA Worldwide.
Fused-glass artist Michelle Ingram is the recipient of the inaugural scholarship.
“I am very happy to be the first recipient of the ArtJones Scholarship,” Ingram said. “It’s always exciting for an artist to have their work recognized by their peers and I’m honored to show my glass art in the company of some very amazing artists.”
Of the 30 participating artists in this year’s event, 17 are making their ArtJones debut. Newcomers include Esther Aall, Patricia Burrows, Mary Ellen Clagget, Eric Folsom, Janet Folsom, Joshua Gibson, Jack Hill, Denny Howard, Amy Howell, Margaret Foy Meinhart, Molly Rohrer, Paula Roy, Deserie Valloreo, Steve Verenicin, Judith Villavisanos, Curtis Whitwam and Ingram. ArtJones veteran fine artists participating in this year’s tour are Diane Bragg, Larry Busby, Cynthia Dill, Jila Davoodi, Ray Domingo, Doug D’Souza, Berkeley Grimball, Elizabeth Neily, Nancy Poucher, Jack Providenti, Monika Watson, Melissa Zodda and McMahon.
For information on the artists and to download a brochure with a map of this year’s ArtJones Open Studio Tour, visit ArtJonesStudioTour.com.
Venue Actor Studio announces upcoming workshop
GULFPORT — Venue Actor Studio will present a workshop on auditioning for film and TV, meeting Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., at Project Free, 2026 51st St. S., Gulfport.
Interested participants should have previous acting training and/or experience, and contact Corinne Broskette at 727-656-8525 for more information and to express their interest and get on the guest list. The workshop will run Oct. 6 through Nov. 17. The class will be limited to 16 actors. There is a fee of $320.
Venue Theatre Collective is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation.
Project Free RisingStarz announces spring 2022 show
GULFPORT — Project Free RisingStarz will begin casting and rehearsals in October for the spring 2022 performance of "Rock of Ages," a 1980s style rock musical.
Project Free focuses on opportunities through the arts for adults with diverse abilities. Rehearsal days and times will be announced. The group usually meets twice each week over a long rehearsal period. Those interested in participating should call Sharon Venderlinde at 727-600-7168 for more information.
Volunteers are needed in many areas of production and as on-stage prompters, dancers and singers. High school students can receive credit for outside public service or for Bright Futures.
Project Free is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation.
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery hosts silent auction
TARPON SPRINGS — A silent auction is underway at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
To celebrate the gallery’s fifth anniversary, its 12 members have each submitted two pieces of artwork for bidding in a silent auction. The bidding began Sept. 25, and will end with a final bid party on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Final bids must be in by 6:30 p.m. on that date.
The public is welcome to attend the final bid party and chat with the artists. For information, call Heather at 727-744-3323.
John Mayall concert canceled
CLEARWATER — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayall show scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Painting to begin on Creative Pinellas mural project
LEALMAN — According to a press release from Creative Pinellas, Cheryl “Jujmo” Weber recently started work on the first mural in a lineup of public art projects that will be taking place this fall and winter in Lealman.
Creative Pinellas has partnered with the Lealman neighborhood CRA to bring local artists and high-quality art experiences to the community and use the power of art to help build community and energy. The plan includes five murals to be painted on walls of businesses and community buildings before the end of 2021.
“Creative Pinellas is excited to see the first of several murals come to life as part of our partnership with Lealman,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas chief executive. “Lealman is a priority for the county in terms of revitalization and promoting its history and culture while building on its strong sense of community. We believe that art plays an important part in this transformation, adding to the landscape and encouraging the idea that creativity and engagement is the future of Lealman.”
Cheryl Weber, better known as her pen alias “Jujmo,” is a multidisciplinary artist. Specializing in the mural and illustrative work, her work is heavily influenced by color, cartoons, and folklore. Her work can be found in St. Petersburg and throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Weber was selected through a comprehensive open call process and a careful review by a diverse panel of artists, curators, Lealman community leaders and business owners and art leaders in Pinellas County. Her design for a Lealman warehouse location on 28th Street North was informed by a Lealman focused public survey and community meetings held this past summer, and meeting with the business owner of the space to ensure the design tied into beautification of the warehouse location plan.
“Murals are a great way for communities to create a sense of place, build pride and encourage reinvestment. We are grateful for Creative Pinellas’ ability to attract an artist of Jujmo’s caliber,” said Christopher Moore, assistant to the county administrator for the Lealman community. “We are excited to see her work come to life.”
This is the first mural in a three-phase program, with additional artist calls planned. To learn more about the project or the artists and future call to artists, visit creativepinellas.org.
COVID Ribbon Memorial to receive 12K more ribbons
LARGO — The COVID Ribbon Memorial, a public art exhibit on display at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, will soon receive 12,000 additional ribbons, each representing another Floridian who has succumbed to COVID.
Created by artist Cathy Tobias, the installation is meant to memorialize, remember and heal together the lives that have been lost. Each hand tied ribbon in the installation represents one person who has died in Florida due to the deadly virus.
The installation was originally installed at the Creative Pinellas location on June 24 and was attended by members of the public who took the opportunity to pay respects to the lives of loved ones who passed away due to the virus.
“It has been a solemn and humbling experience to see individuals and families interact with the exhibition since it was installed in June,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas chief executive. “We recognize the impactful and transformative power of the arts to call attention to deeply meaningful moments like what we are witnessing with COVID today. Cathy Tobias has created a reflection point through her installation for the community to mourn, reflect, and remember and we are honored to be the host of her work.”
The re-dedication of the memorial with approximately 12,000 newly added ribbons will take place in the courtyard of Creative Pinellas on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend and interact with the installation by writing the names of loved ones on the ribbons. People are also invited to bring a small, laminated photo to hang among the ribbons, post pictures, and tag them @covidribbonmemorial.
For information, visit creativepinellas.org.
In addition to the re-dedication event, there will be an opportunity for the public to learn more about the artist, the installation, and the current state of the pandemic’s impact on Florida and the world during a live online discussion, set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. The online event featuring Tobias will give the public a chance not only to hear from the artist, but to also submit questions via the Facebook chat feature. To register for the virtual event, visit www.facebook.com/events/4323438644414935.
Music in the Park continues with U.S. Stones
SEMINOLE — The city’s annual Music in the Park will continue with a performance by U.S. Stones Friday, Oct. 1, at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
The music will run 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. This year, the city of Seminole Recreation Department has added a mini food truck jamboree to the festivities. Food service will get underway at 6 p.m.
The U.S. Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute band, features Doug Baird and Eric Anderson standing in as virtual clones of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, respectively. The U.S. Stones not only captures the looks, moves and styles of The Rolling Stones but also fully recreates the Stones concert experience. Performing as an eight-piece band, the U.S. Stones have played large festivals as well as venues such as House of Blues at Disney Springs and B.B. King’s Blues Club. The Miami Dolphins tapped the band to play the huge Landshark stage.
Concertgoers can expect a variety of Stones’ hits such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Paint It Black,” “Miss You,” and “Start Me Up.”
Food trucks scheduled to be on site Oct. 1 include Dancing Empanada, Papa’s Lemonade, and Rita’s Italian Ices.
Following is a look at the remainder of this year’s lineup of musical acts:
- Oct. 1 — U.S. Stones
- Oct. 8 — Nearly Diamond
- Oct. 15 — Prowler
Prowler was originally scheduled to perform Sept. 17, but the concert was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Vice President Kamala Harris thanks Dunedin artist
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Artist Theodosia Tamborlane recently received a thank you note from Vice President Kamala Harris for a portrait she painted of the vice president and sent to Washington, D.C., after the vice president was inaugurated last year.
The portrait was created from a photograph which was prominently featured in the New York Times newspaper. In it, Harris is thoughtfully looking outward while crossing her arms in determination.
“Thank you for your kind gift,” Harris wrote in the note, according to the artist. “I appreciate your support and am touched that you thought of me … I have never been more hopeful about our Nation’s future. I look forward to working with you to shape that future for generations to come.”
St. Pete ArtWorks to present new exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for a new exhibition of work by local artist Lourdes Rosas-Rasdall will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will present a collection of paintings that pay homage to all living things thriving along the waterline, and beyond. Rosas-Rasdall works in water media, two-dimensional mixed media and kiln-formed glass. She teaches watercolor and art journaling at St. Pete ArtWorks. No matter the medium, her signature is a vibrant and bold palette, representative of the world around her. Rosas-Rasdall finds lots of local inspiration in the Tampa Bay area. At the same time, her curiosity for exploring new places is evident in her work. Nature and wildlife are her favorite subjects.
Rosas-Rasdall will be on hand for the opening reception. The event will feature music by singer-songwriter Marissa Nave.
The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 31. Gallery hours are Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
For information and to view images of the current featured exhibition, visit stpeteartworks.com.