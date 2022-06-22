A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Elvis’
Genre: Biographical musical drama
Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee
Director: Baz Luhrmann
Rated: PG-13
“Elvis” is an epic, big-screen spectacle from Warner Bros. Pictures and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley.
A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Austin Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released June 24 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’
Genre: Adult animated science fiction comedy
Cast: Mike Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, David Herman, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, and Tig Notaro
Director: Mike Judge
Not rated
In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results.
The film is set to be released June 23 on Paramount+.
‘The Black Phone’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, and Ethan Hawke
Director: Scott Derrickson
Rated: R
Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use.
When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Universal Pictures on June 24.
‘The Man from Toronto’
Genre: Action and comedy
Cast: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin
Director: Patrick Hughes
Rated: PG-13
A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin —known only as The Man from Toronto — run into each other at a holiday rental.
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in this action-packed comedy.
The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on June 24.
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’
Genre: Coming-of-age mockumentary
Cast: Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini
Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp
Rated: PG
Marcel (Jenny Slate) is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) and their pet lint, Alan.
Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.
A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.
The film is set to be released in the United States on June 24 through A24.
‘Rise’
Genre: Biographical sports drama
Cast: Uche Agada, Ral Agada, Jaden Osimuwa, Elijah Shomanke, Yetide Badaki, and Dayo Okeniyi
Director: Akin Omotoso
Rated: PG
Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos.
After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn.
When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers — Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) — would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa).
The film will be released June 24 on Disney+.
‘Press Play’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Clara Rugaard, Lewis Pullman, Lyrica Okano, Christina Chang, Matt Walsh, and Danny Glover
Director: Greg Björkman
Rated: PG-13
Laura (Clara Rugaard) and Harrison (Lewis Pullman) have the picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music.
After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time. Featuring a moving soundtrack with songs by Japanese Breakfast, Father John Misty, Dayglow and more, Press Play reminds you that love can always be replayed.
The film is set to be released June 24 through the Avenue.
‘Loot’
Genre: Comedy series
Cast: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, and Ron Funches
Creators: Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang
After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world — finding herself along the way.
The series is set to premiere June 24 on Apple TV+.
Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor.