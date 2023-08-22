TAMPA — Rock band Needtobreathe will perform Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road.
Tickets start at $80. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Grammy nominated multi-platinum band is a dynamic force in rock. Needtobreathe has generated over 1 billion streams, topped several Billboard radio, album and sales charts and have sold out arenas and amphitheaters all over the world. They’ve garnered two Billboard Music Award nominations, and appeared on many network television shows, such as “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “Ellen,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and CBS’ “Sunday Morning.”
Even as the pandemic raged, Needtobreathecontinued to expand its fanbase, as evidenced by their 2020 album release, “Out of Body.” It received worldwide critical praise and debuted in the Top 5 of three Billboard Charts. Their surprise eighth studio album “Into the Mystery” was their fifth No. 1 album. An accompanying feature length documentary was released the following November in theatres across the United States.