ST. PETERSBURG — Beatles tribute show “1964: The Tribute” will be presented Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $47. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Since the early 1980s, “1964: The Tribute” has been performing worldwide, offering a journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever. The cast of “1964” have been praised as an authentic and endearing Beatles tribute — a distinction that has earned them praise from Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth.”
The show recreates an early ‘60s live Beatle concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched. It features Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr.