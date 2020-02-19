TARPON SPRINGS — The Derina Harvey Band will perform Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
General admission tickets are $25. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Derina Harvey leads the Celtic rock sensation, winners of the coveted People’s Choice Award at the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards. With a show that offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as a few originals, Harvey’s vibrant personality takes center stage with humor, storytelling, and her world class vocals.
The band has already covered a fair amount of Canada via the performing arts and festival circuits, playing more than 180 shows since starting in 2016. Now, they are on the road aiming to take the United States by storm, having been selected for three juried U.S. showcases in recent years. The group’s set at the Arts Northwest Conference in Tacoma in 2017 garnered them the Best Showcase award and resulted in numerous bookings in the Northwest. The band has already received interest from across the U.S. from their 2018 showcases at the Western Arts Alliance Conference in Las Vegas and the Performing Arts Exchange in Orlando.