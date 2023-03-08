For many fans, Star Wars is hallowed ground. This is particularly true for those who experienced the original theatrical release of “Star Wars” — which only later became known as “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”
My first screening took place sometime during the film’s initial run in 1977, in a small, two-screen movie theater in the Tyrone Gardens shopping center in St. Petersburg. My memories of that experience are a bit blurry — as was the viewing, because I had only recently started wearing eyeglasses and on that evening had left them at home.
Despite my lack of spectacles, I could still read those unforgettable words when they materialized on the screen: “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away …” The opening crawl followed, along with John Williams’ musical theme — “Star Wars (Main Title),” recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra.
“Star Wars” is sacred in the sense that it can still evoke the same sense of awe and wonder it inspired originally. It is an echo of childhood that continues to resonate as we age. It employs the same beguiling properties that make one occasionally yearn for a time when magic seemed genuine, when the ability to distinguish right from wrong wasn’t muddled by political bias or religious zeal.
“Star Wars” reverberates with universal truths and reflects aspects of classical mythology that remain relevant to modern belief systems.
For some of those original fans, nothing in the franchise released after 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” compares to the original trilogy, which also includes 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.” That segment of fandom did not care for the prequel trilogy that included “The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Attack of the Clones” (2002), and “Revenge of the Sith” (2005). They railed against the sequel trilogy that included “The Force Awakens” (2015), “The Last Jedi” (2017), and “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).
They picked apart the standalone films “Rogue One” (2016) and “Solo” (2018). They split further into warring factions over various extensions of the shared universe, from video games and television series to novels and comic books, arguing over what is canon and what is apocrypha.
Some have been especially critical of Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm — which included the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. They don’t like the idea of Mickey Mouse tampering with what they perceive as their sacred commodity.
I don’t need that kind of drama. It’s fiction, folks. Enjoy it or don’t. There’s no need for sectarian violence.
Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, there has been a lot of worldbuilding and franchise expansion happening. “The Mandalorian,” one component of the franchise, helped launch the streaming service Disney+ when it premiered in 2019. The third season of “The Mandalorian” debuted March 1. The first episode is titled “The Apostate.”
Created by Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” is a space western revolving around Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a Mandalorian bounty hunter, and his relationship with Grogu, a child of the same species as Yoda, who possesses powers of the Force. The events depicted in the series take place roughly five years after the events in “Return of the Jedi.”
At the end of the second season of “The Mandalorian,” Djarin seemingly had concluded his self-appointed mission by helping Grogu connect with Luke Skywalker, who could complete Grogu’s Jedi training. As the third season opens, Djarin and Grogu have been reunited. This may come as a surprise to anyone who hasn’t watched the mini-series “The Book of Boba Fett,” in which Grogu chooses to end his training and return to his friend.
Set against the backdrop of the struggling New Republic, the first episode of the third season sees Djarin grappling with the repercussions of removing his helmet — an act that goes against the Mandalorian oath. It is cultural taboo and therefore not easily forgotten or forgiven, regardless of the circumstances.
Now considered an apostate by the Armorer (Emily Swallow), Djarin’s only hope of redeeming himself and rejoining his tribe is to visit the mines of Mandalore. But that’s easier said than done, because the planet Mandalore was left in ruins following the Night of a Thousand Tears — when the Galactic Empire massacred Mandalorian military forces, destroyed cities and left the world presumably uninhabitable.
Mandalore is Djarin’s objective, and his journey will provide this season’s story arc. As in previous seasons, “The Mandalorian” never sacrifices its episodic structure. The season-opener works in enough details to give viewers a useful summation of previous seasons while introducing story threads that will further develop in future episodes. While doing so, “The Apostate” also serves up some rousing action sequences, including a laser-blasting space skirmish with pirates in an asteroid field and a fierce tussle with a kaiju-level beast that looks suspiciously like an overfed alligator that escaped from a South Florida golf course.
When he’s not busy saving the Mandalorian tribe that has excommunicated him or parlaying with a pirate captain that looks like a budget DIY cosplay of Davy Jones from “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” Djarin reunites with a few old friends. He first travels to Nevarro to meet Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), hoping he can rebuild IG-11, a droid he considers a strong ally.
Later, he seeks out Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) on Kalevala, who shares important information about how he can access the Living Waters in the mines of Mandalore. Both Weathers and Sackhoff give solid performances in their roles, and it seems likely both will reappear during the season.
“The Apostate” emphasizes some of the elements that make “The Mandalorian” such an enjoyable addition to the franchise. It packs in action, humor, and drama in equal amounts. Grogu makes us laugh.
Djarin makes us yearn for adventure. Like the best films in the franchise, it calls to mind the hero’s journey. It reflects the trials and tribulations one faces when trying to do the right thing.
The relationship between Djarin and Grogu is a key to the show’s success.
“It was the combination of the Mandalorian and Grogu that became the heart and soul of the story,” Favreau said in the series’ production notes. “We knew that we had to work our way to their inevitable separation in the past seasons, but then this season it was about bringing them back together again.
“Thanks to the ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ we were able to have chapters about what happened in the interim so that as we joined back with the Mandalorian for this season, we were able to start them again in their relationship, which is similar to what it had been but now has progressed a certain degree. So, it’s really the progression — not just of the characters — but of that central relationship that really speaks to the overarching arc of the story.”
If the “The Apostate” is any indication of what’s in store for viewers for the eight-episode third season of “The Mandalorian,” it’s going to be another gratifying adventure that rekindles that same sense of awe and wonder some of us experienced a lifetime ago, in a small two-screen theater in our hometown.