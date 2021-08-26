Well, where is it? I’m addressing all those prophetic authors of science fiction who promised a future filled with flying cars, time machines, cloned tyrannosaurs and convenient contraptions facilitating brain-computer interface. Specifically, I am waiting for technology that will provide easy access to cherished memories: scenes from childhood, moments with loved ones who have passed, and all-but-forgotten settings that no longer exist in the real world. If 1980s film and television taught me anything, it was that these devices would be available to me in my lifetime — and that I could make good use of them to once again enjoy a footlong roast beef sandwich at Demetrios’ Pizza, which closed its doors 25 years ago.
The concept has been floating around for quite some time. Go back to the April 1966 issue of The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction, where you will find Philip K. Dick’s short story “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale.” A tale about memory erasure and alteration, it served as the basis for the 1990 film “Total Recall.”
The 1983 film “Brainstorm” followed a team working on a brain-computer interface that could record an individual’s personal experiences onto a type of reel-to-reel tape which could then be played for someone else and generate the same sensations. Needless to say, some nefarious types in the story wanted to exploit the device for less-than-noble purposes. “Brainstorm” is notable as Natalie Wood’s final film role. She starred alongside Christopher Walken, Louise Fletcher and Cliff Robertson.
Using technology to access, manipulate, or erase memory dovetails perfectly with cyberpunk themes of societal deterioration, artificial intelligence, rampant social anxiety, and ill-defined boundaries between objective and subjective realities. Such themes are common in the works of Dick, William Gibson, Bruce Sterling, Pat Cadigan, and Rudy Rucker. Echoes of these ideas also can be found in the new film “Reminiscence,” a neo-noir science fiction thriller.
“Reminiscence,” directed by Lisa Joy, was released theatrically by Warner Bros. Pictures Aug. 20 and will also have a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service.
The story follows private investigator Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) who utilizes a high-tech device that allows clients, placed in a coffin-shaped dunk tank, to recover and relive specific memories. The machine can be used to revisit one’s happiest moments, re-experience an incident with a lost loved one, retrieve crucial evidence for a crime investigation, or locate a set of lost keys. If that last application seems both mundane and oddly suspicious, you’re probably on to something.
Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) shows up at Nick’s office with a simple lost-and-found request. Though Nick’s partner Emily “Watts” Sanders (Thandiwe Newton) tries to turn her away, Nick agrees to help her. In doing so, he inadvertently becomes entangled in criminal conspiracy.
“Reminiscence” is set in the near future when climate change has left Miami partially submerged and wealthy land barons have constructed a network of barriers to protect all the dry ground which they have claimed. Due to extreme heat, residents sleep during the day and conduct business at night. The unique setting lends itself to some stunning visuals in a film marked by eye-catching cinematography.
Joy’s deep dive into classic film noir is both a blessing and a burden. The director successfully employs low-key lighting and chiaroscuro in some scenes to epitomize character’s claustrophobic lives or to signify pervading hopelessness. It’s relatively clear — and virtually impossible to forget — that the entire story is framed as a multi-layered flashback, with Nick’s voiceover narration serving as a structuring device. The dialog feels clunky and cheesy at times, as though Joy got caught in a loop of 1940s Hollywood crime dramas.
Ignore the fact that the film emulates elements of “Blade Runner,” “Inception,” and a number of other dystopian classics. At times, the high concept science fiction story exhibits virtuosity, blending mystery and romance with the labyrinthine turmoil of deconstructed memory. At other times, it cannibalizes itself by ignoring its own internal logic, asking the viewer to turn a blind eye to its blatant plot devices. Most notable among these is the fact that Nick’s glorified memory View-Master has a tendency to reveal things that would not have been apparent — or even visible — to the subject in the dunk-tank.
The film is populated by characters ensnared in unwanted and hopeless situations. Ferguson and Newton both deliver outstanding performances. Jackman is slightly less consistent, but his character is a complicated mess. Nick spends much of the movie brooding and sulking, one hand tucked into his pants pocket, tie loosened, the muscles around his eyes contracting as he scans the immediate vicinity trying to locate the juxtaposition leading to the next scene.
Despite its flaws, “Reminiscence” is strangely engrossing. Watching it feels a bit like plodding through a charming mirage. Its fever-dream ambiance somehow negates the turmoil of an impenetrable plot. It may not be mind-bending, but it’s a memorable examination of how memories can both sustain and destroy us.
“Some of the most incredible moments of our lives are locked in our heads; they’re the stories that we revisit again and again, that make our life worth living,” Joy said in production notes for the film. “Sometimes, those stories aren’t shared by anyone else and so when you go, they go. In the end, I think we all become stories. We coalesce into a couple sentences over generations, and I’ve always thought, ‘Try to make it so your sentences are good, that you add more joy into this world than you took from it.’”
An admirably ambitious effort that occasionally stumbles, “Reminiscence” holds the viewer’s attention with fantastic world-building, interesting characters, and elegant cinematography.