CLEARWATER — JD Eicher will perform on Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
According to New Frontier Touring, Eicher is a Youngstown, Ohio-area born and bred musician known for expressive vocals and meaningful, carefully-crafted lyrics. With four full-length albums to his credit, Eicher was enlisted to create the soundtrack to author Nicholas Sparks’ 20th novel, “Two by Two.” The now stand-alone release consists of songs sourced from his previous albums, along with the title track, written specifically for the novel and its themes.
An artist who tours extensively in the United States, Eicher also founded the Youngstown, Ohio-based JD’s Summer Songfest festival in 2014, which showcases national and local artists and raises money for a variety of community nonprofits. He has shared billing with a wide range of well-known acts, including Coldplay, Maroon 5, Train, Dave Matthews Band, The Fray, Matt Nathanson, Sister Hazel, and more.
In the summer of 2020, amidst the coronavirus pandemic and a halt to touring, Eicher launched a Patreon page where he hosts his full back catalog of music, exclusive livestreams, videos, and more.