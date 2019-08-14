TAMPA — Queen and Adam Lambert will perform Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Longtime fans and recent converts are celebrating that Queen has returned to North America this summer.
This incarnation of Queen features original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. They have teamed up once more with longtime front man Adam Lambert on lead vocals.
"We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” Taylor said when announcing the Rhapsody tour.
“We have been designing a brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it,” Lambert added.
“This is a great opportunity,” May said. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So, we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, America!"
Since Lambert first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 “American Idol” finale, his dynamic performances have reinvigorated the band and delighted fans worldwide. Their first full show together — starting as they meant to go on — thrilled a half-a-million-strong crowd in the Ukraine capital city of Kiev in June 2012. Since then May and Taylor’s musical fireworks have been matched by Lambert’s vocal prowess and stage presence, making for an explosive combination. Over 180 gigs later, the partnership has proven a commercial and critical triumph, playing to enraptured full houses in every corner of the world. Completing the tour lineup are long-term collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.
Never known to rest on their laurels, on this Rhapsody tour Queen will unveil a stage show as experimental and rule-defying as the hit-packed Queen back catalogue. The band has worked with the creative partners behind the eye-popping News of the World 2017 tour. Ric Lipson of Stufish Entertainment Architects is handling set design; Rob Sinclair is on lighting design; and Sam Pattinson of Treatment Studio is behind the video content.
The tour follows a hugely successful time for Queen and Adam Lambert. In 2014, they completed their first, rapturously-received North American tour together, as well as massive festival headline slots in Asia and a sold-out arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, leading to them being crowned Band of the Year at the 10th annual Classic Rock Roll of Honor awards and Best Live Band of the Year in Ultimate Classic Rock’s Reader’s Poll.
They kept up the momentum.
In early 2015 they embarked upon their first full European tour together, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena and in September of that year they hit South America, with a headline appearance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival seeing them rock a crowd of more than 80,000 people. In 2016, they played more enormous headline slots, with a celebratory set at the legendary Isle of Wight Festival one of many highlights. They continued in 2017-18 with full-blown tours of North America, Australia and New Zealand, and Europe. Their run of UK dates earlier this year sold out in less than half an hour.
Then along came 20th Century Fox’s film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
The movie has topped the cinema box office in more than 35 countries around the world since its late October 2018 release, drawing worldwide box office receipts in excess of $500 million. The excitement the film inspired also saw Queen propelled back on to the music charts, where they hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100 Chart, reminding fans why they loved them and dazzling the previously uninitiated. In the U.S., the band scored its highest-charting album in 38 years with the “Bohemian Rhapsody” soundtrack. The Hollywood Records album surged from No. 25 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart on Nov. 17 and reached the top of the Billboard Rock Albums chart. The band was Spotify’s most streamed artist in the world for the week ending Nov. 22.