CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winning duo Indigo Girls will perform Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $41.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Released in 1989, Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over 2 million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears.” The release turned Indigo Girls into one of the most successful folk duos in history. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded 16 studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe.
Rolling Stone describes them as the "ideal duet partners." Committed and uncompromising activists, they work on issues like immigration reform, LGBTQ advocacy, education, death penalty reform and Native American rights. They are co-founders of Honor the Earth, a nonprofit dedicated to the survival of sustainable Native communities, Indigenous environmental justice, and green energy solutions.
"We joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? We’re still a bar band at heart," said Saliers. "While our lyrics and writing approach may change, our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25-years-old."
On their 16th studio album, Indigo Girls tell their origin story. “Look Long” is a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo reunited in the studio with their strongest backing band to date as they chronicle their personal upbringings with more specificity and focus than they have on any previous song-cycle.
"We’re fallible creatures shaped by the physics of life," said Saliers. "We’re shaped by our past; what makes us who we are? And why?"
Produced by John Reynolds and recorded in the countryside outside Bath, England, at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, these 11 songs have a tender, revealing motion to them, as if they’re feeding into a Super 8 film projector, illuminating a darkened living room.
Amidst our often-terrifying present, “Look Long” is a musical balm for those of us in search of a daily refuge, an hour or two when we can engage with something that brings us joy, perspective, or maybe just calm.
"People feel lost in these political times," said Saliers. "Let’s lament our limitations, but let’s also look beyond what’s right in front of us, take the long view of things, and strive to do better. As time has gone on, our audience has become more expansive and diverse which gives me a great sense of joy."
Crowd singalongs that often overpower the band itself are a trademark of Indigo Girls concerts. The duo has returned to the road and amphitheaters across the country are once again filling with the sound of those collective voices raised in song. The phenomenon epitomizes the sense of community and celebration that defines Indigo Girls’ music.