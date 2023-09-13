ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance and Kahwa Coffee recently confirmed Carrie Jadus as the fourth artist in the collaboration that supports the building of the St. Petersburg Arts Endowment through the sale of art-wrapped coffee canisters.
A lifelong Tampa Bay area native, Jadus is a versatile and accomplished artist who works primarily in oils. Best known for her figural and landscape paintings that range between realism and impressionism, Jadus is also recognized for her local murals “Awakening Bodhisattva” next to St. Pete’s Dog Bar, and “Last Call” at the Grand Central Brewhouse, among others. In recent years Jadus has also expanded into designing and collaborating on a number of large-scale sculptural works. She maintains a studio at Soft Water Gallery in the Warehouse Arts District, St. Petersburg.
Past art wrapped canister artists are Chad Mize, Glenyse Thompson and Fred “Rootman” Woods.