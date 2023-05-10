CLEARWATER — Hard rock outfit the Cult have announced a string of concerts. The tour will include a show on Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
When they released their debut album “Dreamtime” in 1984, the Cult were gothic post-punks with an indie following and a penchant for the occult. Within a few years, the Bradford band would become one of the classic hard rock titans of the decade.
Formed in West Yorkshire, the band came from the ashes of Southern Death Cult, a Goth rock band fronted by Ian Astbury that enjoyed modest success in the early ’80s. Astbury then formed Death Cult, joining forces with guitarist Billy Duffy, bassist Jamie Stewart and drummer Ray Mondo. In 1984, with an EP to their name and a new drummer Nigel Preston, the band name shortened once more to the Cult to let go of their gothic associations.
“Dreamtime” was a promising start, reaching No. 21 in the UK Albums Chart, but their 1985 follow-up “Love” propelled the band even further, with its hit singles “She Sells Sanctuary,” “Revolution” and “Rain.” The album captures the Cult building their brand of rock harder, a sound that Rick Rubin would turn up a notch on 1987's “Electric.” Featuring “Wild Flower,” “Lil' Devil” and “Love Removal Machine,” the band's third album transitioned them into international rock stars.
After several more line-up changes, though Astbury and Duffy were always at its core, the Cult released “Sonic Temple” in 1988, their first of many with Canadian producer Bob Rock. It would be their most commercially successful record, with the incendiary “Fire Woman” helping to rocket it into the U.S. and UK Top 10 charts.
The next decades saw many ups and downs, from No. 1 albums — such as “Pure Cult” — to break-ups and further personnel changes. The 2010s saw the Cult get back on course as they embarked on several world tours and teamed up once more with Bob Rock for 2011's “Weapon of Choice” and 2016's “Hidden City.”
In 2022, the Cult released their 11th studio album. “Under the Midnight Sun” is described as an emotionally charged record with sweeping, stadium-filling guitar lines that includes tracks such as “Mirror” and “Give Me Mercy.”