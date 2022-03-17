TAMPA — Disney on Ice will present “Let’s Celebrate,” running March 24-27, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. For performance times, visit AMALIEArena.com. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The show will feature 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one epic production.
Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as the “Mouse-ter of Ceremonies” Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s “Frozen” also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory,” Disney’s “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.
The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” the Disney on Ice event is the ultimate Disney fan experience. Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney on Ice in an unforgettable experience.