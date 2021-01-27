ST. PETERSBURG — Buckcherry will play Thursday, Feb. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 a person. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The lineup also will feature Magnolia Bayou and Moon Fever.
Buckcherry exudes a sleazy, sexy hard rock vibe that pays homage to classic rock ’n’ roll tenets. Formed in 1995 by frontman Josh Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson in Los Angeles, the Buckcherry lineup has fluctuated, but Todd and Nelson have remained the two permanent members.
The band’s 1999 debut, simply titled Buckcherry, established the groundwork for the band’s musical style. Drawing from Guns N’ Roses and also old-school L.A. punk, but with a more radio-friendly sheen, Buckcherry trafficked in unapologetically good-time rock, a respite from the angst that had dominated most ’90s bands.
“Warpaint,” the band’s eighth studio album, was released in 2019.
Going into the studio in late 2018 with an arsenal of 30 songs written by Todd and guitarist Stevie D., the band worked around the clock for several weeks to capture the energy of the 11 cuts ultimately chosen for “Warpaint.” The first single, “Bent,” is anthemic but raw, with big drums and even bigger guitars.
“Warpaint” delivers an aural punch, a refreshing boldness even on the ballads, and stellar lead guitar work.
“I want to connect with people, host the party, and give people a night they’re never going to forget,” Todd said.
The band’s discography includes the studio albums “Buckcherry,” 1999; “Time Bomb,” 2001; “15,” 2006; “All Night Long,” 2010; “Confessions,” 2013; “Rock ’n’ Roll,” 2015; and “Warpaint,” 2019. The band has earned two Grammy nominations over the years. In 1999, they won a Kerrang! Award for Best International Newcomer.
According to the venue website, Jannus Live is committed to the health and safety of its guests. Face coverings and/or masks are strongly encouraged when indoors or social distancing is difficult. Contactless payment or credit cards are preferred whenever possible. Those who feel sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 recently are asked to stay home.