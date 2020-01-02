Coffee & Conversation program to present Aneka Ingold
DUNEDIN — Artist Aneka Ingold will take part in the monthly Coffee and Conversation series Thursday, Jan. 9, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Presented by the Sterling Society of DFAC, admission to these relaxed talks is $5 per person and is free to current DFAC members. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Ingold will cover the progression of her work starting as an undergraduate student getting a BFA in painting and then the mixed-media practices that she developed in graduate school that helped her to form the approach to art-making that she currently uses in her studio. She will discuss the ways her personal life experiences have affected her art and continue to shape the way that she makes work about women. She’ll also discuss how winning the Bennett Prize has changed her career.
In 2019, she was named the inaugural winner of the $50,000 Bennett Prize. The award is designed to propel the careers of women artists working in the figurative realist style. It is the largest art award offered to women painters.
Ingold’s artwork specializes in mixed media techniques, combining drawing and painting processes.
She was also named one of 10 finalists for the ninth annual Manifest Prize-One award by Manifest Creative Research and Drawing Center, which aims to reward, showcase, celebrate, and document the most exceptional artwork being made today. In 2016, Ingold was awarded first place by juror Carrie Ann Baade at the Valdosta National All-Media Juried Competition at Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, Valdosta State University, Georgia.
“The narratives I construct always revolve around female figures,” Ingold said in her artist statement provided by Dunedin Fine Art Center. “There is a calling within each of my pieces to explore and understand what it means to me to be a woman. Although the women I render do not represent any one person in particular, there is always a part of me described in each character I create.”
Through her work, Ingold seeks to intuitively tell the stories that are not just her own, but that of her mother, her grandmother and the women that have permeated her life.
“These women are my friends and family members, but they are also women I identify with from history,” she explained. “The stories I’ve encountered that investigate female experiences throughout different time periods, cultures and political and social milieus trickle into my narratives. When I draw women, what I am most interested in is confronting and dismantling a history of societal expectations that keep women from being the complicated, complex and ambiguous individuals that they are today and always have been.”
Ingold’s work was also selected by juror Elizabeth McGrath for the Surreal Salon 8, at Baton Rouge Center for Contemporary Art, presented by Juxtapoz magazine. In 2015 Ingold was the grand prize winner at the Vying show during Miami Art Basel, at Viophilia Gallery in Wynwood. Ingold is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Tampa teaching drawing.
Largo Community Center to present 2020 Center Stage Concert Series
LARGO — The Largo Community Center recently announced the schedule for the 2020 Center Stage Concert Series. The series kicks off with Jukebox 4 on Thursday, Jan. 30. This is a very interactive show featuring over 47 classic hits, 14 costume changes, and an incredible video visual display.
Peace of Woodstock will perform on Thursday, Feb. 27. Audience members are encouraged to put on their tie-dye shirts and wave those peace signs as the band pays tribute to the 5th Dimension, the Archies, the Temps, Sly and the Family Stone, the Beatles and other 1960s musical acts.
On Thursday, March 26, the Sounds of Soul will recreate the hits of Motown and beyond in an exciting, high energy show. The group unleashes its authentic vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul. The Sounds of Soul have been delighting audiences across the nation since 1996. Audiences can expect to hear hits from the Temptations, the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, the Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White, and more.
All shows begin at 1 p.m. Concessions are available beginning at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Largo Community Center, at 400 Alt. Keene Road, in Largo. Individual show tickets are $16 per show for center seating, $14 per show for side seating. Show packages are available for $45 for center seating or $39 for side seating.
For information, call 727-518-3131 or visit LargoCommunityCenter.com.
Museum to host bluegrass concert
PALM HARBOR — The Third Saturday Bluegrass Series will continue Saturday, Jan. 18, 1 to 3 p.m., at Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor.
Stump Hollow will perform on the back porch of the museum. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
For information, call 727-724-3054.
Pinellas North Cello Ensemble to perform at library
SAFETY HARBOR — The Pinellas North Cello Ensemble will perform Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
This ensemble of four exceptionally talented and dedicated students includes Isabelle Schueler, Tatiana Maher, Jaya Waugh, and Markus Nieminen. They are members of the Pinellas Youth Symphony program and private students of noted soloist and cello professor Theresa Villani.
The concert, directed by Villani, includes a repertoire ranging from tunes of the Elizabethan Renaissance to spectacular arrangements of Irish and Scottish reels and jigs. This is a rare opportunity to hear not only the depth and variety of sound, color and timbre of multiple cellos, but also to be uplifted by the energy and enthusiasm of the young musicians.
Call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, for information or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Jermaine Dupri to play Hard Rock Event Center
TAMPA — Rap artist Jermaine Dupri will perform Friday, Jan. 17, 10 p.m., at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
A rapper, songwriter, record producer and record executive, Dupri has worked with such notable acts as Kris Kross, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z, Nelly, Monica, Migos, Da Brat, Xscape, Janet Jackson, TLC, Aretha Franklin, Ludacris, Alicia Keys and Bow Wow.
After starting in the entertainment business at the age of 12 as a dancer in the hip-hop group Whodini, Dupri would go on to discover the rap duo Kris Kross at an Atlanta mall in 1991 as an upstart 19-year-old producer. He helped write the duo’s massive single “Jump” as well as the hit single “Warm It Up,” which were part of an album that went multi-platinum.
Dupri, who owns the So So Def Recordings label, won a Grammy Award in 2006 for Best R&B song after collaborating with Carey on the hit “We Belong Together.” He also has an ASCAP Golden Note Award to his credit and he captured the first Billboard Otis Redding Excellence Award for his achievements both inside and outside the studio.
A recent inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Dupri has spoken at events like the Forrester Research Interactive Marketing Summit, the Portada Latin American Advertising and Media Summit and Social Media Week.
