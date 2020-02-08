CLEARWATER — The Beach Boys will perform Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The unforgettable harmonies and classic sound of the Beach Boys will bring “Good Vibrations” back to Ruth Eckerd Hall after their sold-out performances in 2018 and 2019. Every ticket purchased includes a digital download of Mike Love’s new album, “12 Sides of Summer.”
The Beach Boys will be performing a career-spanning range of material from their early surf rock classics to masterpieces like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows,” to later hits including “Kokomo.” The Beach Boys remain legendary to their millions of fans spanning multiple generations, playing and singing with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. The Beach Boys are led by original members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love, Brian Eichenberger, Randy Leago and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.