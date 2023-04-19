The man who introduced the world to the most unforgettable cinematic interpretation of the titular character from Bram Stoker’s epistolary novel “Dracula” was born in 1880. Tod Browning directed and co-produced the 1931 Universal Pictures classic “Dracula.” Before that, Browning did something many of us have threatened to do at some point in our lives: He ran away and joined the circus.
At 16, Browning worked as a roustabout and a barker at sideshows, but eventually he found his way to the stage as a contortionist. He concocted a live burial act billed as “The Living Hypnotic Corpse,” he worked as a clown for Ringling Brothers, and he was a vaudeville performer — all this before making his directorial debut at 35 with the short silent film “The Lucky Transfer” in 1915.
Browning wrote and directed more than 50 films through 1939. He is primarily remembered for his horror titles, having earned the sobriquet “the Edgar Allan Poe of cinema” in the trade press. Of all his bizarre melodramas and horror mysteries, “Dracula” is the most universally recognized and discussed. The film has achieved its own immortality, as filmmakers and moviegoers alike acknowledge that Browning’s version established many visual tropes that became touchstones for all vampire films — just as Stoker’s novel instituted many of the conventions of Gothic vampire fiction.
Bela Lugosi portrayed Count Dracula in Browning’s adaptation, creating an iconic and indelible visual archetype. For fans of the film, certain scenes are etched in memory: Dracula descending the staircase in his once stately castle, now neglected and deteriorating; the cloaked vampire standing menacingly above a sleeping young woman, leaning forward unhurriedly as he prepares to sink his fangs into her flesh; the moment Professor Van Helsing discovers Dracula has no reflection in the mirrored lid of John Harker’s cigarette box.
And there’s another equally enduring image from the 1931 “Dracula” that doesn’t involve Lugosi. When the schooner Vesta arrives in England carrying Dracula’s coffin, the crew is missing. As harbor workers search the vessel, they hear unnerving laughter which leads them to the ship’s hold. There, staring up out of the darkness, is raving Renfield, a former solicitor who has become a zoophagous maniac as Dracula’s custodial slave.
Renfield is played by Dwight Frye, an actor known for taking on neurotic, murderous characters. Frye’s Renfield is as striking as Lugosi’s Dracula.
Renfield is an integral part of Stoker’s novel and has appeared in many cinematic adaptations since Frye’s famous portrayal. Among the other actors who have played the part are Klaus Kinski, Arte Johnson, Tom Waits, Tony Haygarth, and Peter MacNicol.
Nicholas Hoult has joined the prestigious club of Renfield veterans. He plays the titular character in the horror-comedy “Renfield,” directed by Chris McKay. The film was released April 14 by Universal Pictures. Nicolas Cage stars as Dracula.
In modern day New Orleans, R.M. Renfield is well into his second century of thralldom as Dracula’s concierge. He is a nurse, a caregiver, a guardian, a porter, a house-sitter, and a janitor. Mostly, though, he is an indentured servant, whose primary responsibility is providing his master with an endless procession of victims. In return for Renfield’s loyalty, Dracula has bestowed upon him superhuman strength and agelessness — which he must activate and maintain by eating bugs.
Renfield has grown weary of his serfdom. He joins a support group where he listens to other people talk about their co-dependent relationships as he dreams of liberating himself from his narcissistic boss. In the meantime, he tries to justify his headhunting vocation by choosing abusive partners and other morally corrupt individuals to serve to Dracula for sustenance.
This strategy causes him to encounter members of New Orleans’s reigning crime syndicate. Specifically, he crosses Teddy (Ben Schwartz), heir apparent of the Lobo crime family. Teddy’s mother, Bellafrancesca (Shohreh Aghdashloo) is the current mob boss.
Renfield finds an unexpected ally in Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), a traffic cop who is eager to take down the seemingly untouchable Lobo operation and who senses corruption among law enforcement agents at the New Orleans Police Department. Renfield and Rebecca must work together as they attempt to defeat both the criminals and Dracula.
“Renfield” is by no means a masterpiece. There aren’t any remarkable sequences that are likely to become engrained in pop culture. A hundred years from now, no one will be talking about the film’s memorable tableaus, its arresting cinematography, or the outstanding performances of its cast. The plot is threadbare, and the humor is hit-or-miss.
And none of that really matters.
What “Renfield” delivers is sick, twisted fun. If you happen to be a fan of Lloyd Kaufman and Troma horror, or Charles Band and Full Moon Productions, “Renfield” is going to be right up your alley. Unlike the films from Troma and Full Moon, though, “Renfield” has an ample budget to make all the blood and guts convincingly ghastly — and a first-rate cast able to bring depth to cookie-cutter characters.
Give Cage vampire dental prosthetics and you can rest assured he is going to gobble up the scenery. Cage is known for acting melodramatically in his films, and for gonzo performances that render his roles as over-the-top and exaggerated. In “Renfield,” that immoderation fits the role perfectly. His Dracula is simultaneously intimidating and absurd. He oozes with condescension and narcissism. Hoult paints a character that is hapless but repentant, obsessed with self-help books and determined to be a better person by exiting a toxic relationship.
The film’s best performances come from Awkwafina and Aghdashloo. Even though the role of Rebecca deserved more lines, more development, and more screen time, Awkwafina conveys both her frustration and her fortitude. Aghdashloo’s Bellafrancesca is as threatening an antagonist as any centuries-old vampire. It’s fun to guess whether she will be Dracula’s rival or ally as the plot progresses.
The centerpiece of the film is its explicit, shameless, ongoing splatterfest. “Renfield” features at least four extended fight sequences that are explosively violent and meticulously choreographed. Blood flows, limbs are torn from torsos, bodies explode, and innards dangle from gaping wounds. It’s gruesome, horrific, and — unless you are squeamish — it’s delightfully campy and wicked.
“Renfield” may not be a masterpiece, but it’s more than disposable entertainment. It’s a gratifying take on Stoker’s creations, a quenching blend of excessive gore and cartoonish self-worship, and guilty pleasure for viewers who enjoy offbeat horror-comedy mashups.