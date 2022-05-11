TAMPA — Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba will perform Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Cuba, a Latin Grammy winner, is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. Always creating something fresh and new, Cuba’s eighth studio album “Mendó” showcases a variety of musical stylings from flamenco to jazz.
Though raised in Artemisa — an hour outside of Havana, Cuba — Cuba’s artistry is as far-flung as the place he has settled and lived for over 15 years: Smithers, British Columbia, 14 hours north of Vancouver. His music at once incorporates his roots and is a unique amalgam of styles, having collaborated with artists ranging from Jason Mraz to Ron Sexsmith and Nelly Furtado; and bringing together melodies, pop-soul hooks and rock chords in songs that may seem to bear little resemblance to traditional Cuban form.
A forward-thinking, indie-minded artist, he has amassed a steadily growing following among critics and fans. With over 20 awards and nominations to his name, including four Latin Grammys and two Junos Awards and three Grammy nominations, the performer carries his Cuba within, incorporating subtle jazz influences, gained from his early years as a bass player in Cuba, and tasteful, sophisticated chords and lyrics expressing his poetry in an undeniably Cuban way. His growing body of work defines a unique musical place in the Latin diaspora.
Building on the 2017 Grammy nominated release “Lo Unico Constante,” with its back to roots introspection, “Sublime” — his next collection of songs — was released in September 2019, and included six tracks with Latin American singers and songwriters. Cuba joined with Toronto-based engineer John Bailey to record at the Farm Studio.
A decision to record all the instruments came to Cuba years ago when making demos for new songs and wanting to share that undeniable personal sound.
His 2021 album “Mendó” won the 2022 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. It was his fourth nomination for the award and his first Grammy win.