I was in high school when Styx rolled around on its “Kilroy Was Here” tour in June of 1983. Though I’d been a fan for years, I didn’t get a chance to see them. In fact, it would still be a few years before I attended my first concert.
I certainly would have liked to have seen them on that tour, though. My best friend got to see the concert at the Lakeland Civic Center that year, tagging along with his older sister. He even picked up a tour shirt for me which I wore for years, until it finally disintegrated.
Nearly 40 years later, I finally managed to see Styx in concert. The legendary rockers brought their tour to Ruth Eckerd Hall Jan. 30, 2020, for an outstanding evening featuring a stunning selection of legendary hits along with a few choice tracks from “The Mission,” the band’s 2017 studio release. The current lineup features Tommy Shaw on vocals and guitars, James “JY” Young on vocals and guitars, Lawrence Gowan on vocals and keyboards, Todd Sucherman on drums, and Ricky Phillips on bass.
The band kicked off the show with “Gone Gone Gone,” the lead single from “The Mission,” with Shaw and Young dueling on guitar while Gowan sings lead vocals, plays keyboard and invigorates the crowd with animated showmanship. It’s loud, it’s visually arresting and it’s spirited. These aren’t old rockers content with delivering a subdued setlist full of toned-down versions of yesterday’s greatest hits. Judging by the energy displayed in the opening number, Shaw, Gowan and company have apparently found Florida’s famed Fountain of Youth.
That energy doesn’t ebb for a one minute of the concert, which features at least 90 minutes of music split into two sets. Lifelong fans don’t have to wait long for one of those older favorites: The band unleashes “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)” for its second song of the evening. From there, the band launches into “The Grand Illusion” followed by “Lady.”
Audience members, feeding off the band’s vitality, remained standing for the first three songs and would leave their seats again and again throughout the evening. Gowan and Shaw interacted with the crowd often, and Young offered short glimpses into song histories. Bassist Chuck Panozzo, who founded Styx with his brother, hit the stage to perform several songs with the band. Due to health issues, he has been in semi-retirement for some time but continues to join Styx at select concerts.
I admit that I had only given “The Mission” a single listen prior to the concert and had expected songs from the album to be of little interest in concert. I was mistaken: The songs proved to be solid additions to the band’s classic repertoire and — judging by the crowd’s reaction — the new music has been embraced by both new and longtime fans.
During the second set, Shaw played a quick, impromptu song about Clearwater before diving into an abbreviated acoustic version of the Damn Yankees’ song “Come Again.” The same set saw Gowan perform the beautiful instrumental “Khedive” from “The Mission” before paying tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, singing part of “Limelight.” Peart died in January after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
“Come Sail Away,” possibly the band’s most instantly recognizable hit, came toward the end of the evening and was followed by a two-song encore for an explosive climax to a truly remarkable show. It’s clear that the members of Styx still love taking the stage — and audience members at this sold-out Ruth Eckerd Hall concert showed the band an abundance of love and admiration in return.
For information on Styx, visit styxworld.com.