ST. PETERSBURG — Jamaican-American musician Stephen Marley will perform Thursday, Feb. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Son of Bob Marley, Stephen is a true pioneer of reggae music. The eight-time Grammy award winning singer, musician and producer is a legend in his own right, producing a robust collection of prolific music that infuses reggae with hip hop, soul, jazz, doo-wop and much more.
According to a biographical sketch provided by Red Light Management, Stephen began his career at the ripe age of 6 — singing, dancing and playing percussion with his siblings in the Melody Makers. While still a teenager he assisted in the production of all their albums including their three Best Reggae Album Grammy winners “Conscious Party” (1989), “One Bright Day” (1990) and Fallen is Babylon (1998). In 1993, Stephen founded the record label Ghetto Youths International with his brother Ziggy Marley as a means of controlling their own music and support emerging artists. He then produced a number of chart-topping, Grammy award-winning albums — including “Chant Down Babylon” — that presented an innovative fusion of his father’s original vocal outtakes from the 1970s Island Records’ sessions with duets with hip-hop and R&B artists, while updating the Wailers’ richly textured one-drop rhythms with an assortment of samples, loops and overdubs.
Stephen’s hip-hop infused dancehall beats achieved a new height of complexity on his brother Damian Marley’s 2001 album “Halfway Tree” which yielded several hits around the globe and won the 2002 Grammy for Best Reggae album. In 2005, Stephen produced and contributed vocals to Damian’s single “Welcome to Jamrock” — the biggest reggae song of the year — that to this day can be heard on repeat. His vocal and production contributions on this album won Stephan another Grammy for best album in 2005.
He released his first solo album in 2007. “Mind Control” was recorded at the Marley Music studio in Kingston and the Marley’s Lion’s Den studio in Miami Mind Control. The album won the Grammy’s Best Reggae Album category in 2007. It offers an organic blend of eclectic elements defying music categorization.
More recently, Stephen has continued to release tracks with globally renowned artists, such as “Options” with Pitbull, “40 Days & 40 Nights” with Salam Remi, and “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You” with his son Joe Mersa. His work doesn’t stop there, in 2017 he brought to life the first annual Kaya Fest, a music awareness festival that highlights the benefits and educational opportunities around Cannabis. Stephen’s passion extends behind the scenes through the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to benefit underprivileged communities in Jamaica and around the globe.