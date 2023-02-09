DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?
The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
Attendees will have an opportunity to celebrate Mardi Gras in grand style with a diverse selection of food and drink vendors, music, and a parade featuring over 50 unique colorful floats. The parade will begin at 7 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature four stages of entertainment. For details, visit www.MardiGrasDunedin.com.
According to the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association, Dunedin Mardi Gras is one of the organization’s largest events of the year, helping it fulfill its mission to area merchants and community alike.
General admission is free. VIP tickets are available and include all-you-can-eat and drink from 5 to 11 p.m. The VIP tent will feature catering by Chef John, with food by Bon Appetit.
The event is a beloved tradition in Dunedin.
“Six merchants decided, ‘Let's have a parade and party on Fat Tuesday,’” said Kristina Garcia, treasurer of the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association. “Now ... here we are!”
According to Garcia, the annual event is a way of both celebrating the town and bringing people into Dunedin to eat, shop, and drink.
“This year, you will notice that no storefronts will be covered if the business is open,” she said. “And this is so our merchants can welcome our visitors to the town.”
The parade route will be from Douglas Avenue/Beltrees north to Skinner Boulevard.
According to the event website, the parade will include floats from The Holub Duo as Hall and Oates, Let's Glow Riding, Countryside Glass & Mirror Inc., New World Celts — Dunedin Chapter, Ye Mystic Krewe of Neptune, Krewe of West Tampa Inc., Blondie's Blessings Foundation, Jolley Trolley Transportation, Witches of Dunedin, D&J Records, Iosa Construction/Iosa Home Inspections, O'Keefe's Tavern, Dunedin Boat Club, Pinellas County Jeep Club, Thieves of San Lorenzo, Guttersmith, The Crew of Cortejo Funebre, Krewe of Europa, Church of the Good Shepherd, Armored Roofing, Dunedin Jr. Falcons, Evening Hill Properties, Sunset Jeepers Inc., The Gaucho Association of Tampa, Mermaid Schmermaids, Toronto/Dunedin Blue Jays, Dunedin Brewery, the VFW and more.
This year’s Main Stage entertainment lineup will include several performances beginning at 2 p.m.
Following is a look at the schedule:
• 2 to 3:15 pm. — Bill Buchman’s Mardi Gras All Star Band.
• 3:45 to 5 p.m. — Jazz Phools .
• 5:30 p.m. — Gumbo Boogie.
• 8 to 9:15 p.m. — Impulse.
• 9:45 to 11 p.m. — Trae Pierce and T-Stones.
Larry Lisk will again serve as stage manager for the Main Stage at Pioneer Park.
“Attendees can expect to hear a veritable slice of NOLA,” Lisk said. “Like a great gumbo, the main stage will feature a potpourri of sounds from hot vintage ’20s and ’30s New Orleans Dixieland jazz to NOLA influenced country, zydeco and blues to a Caribbean Island mix of zouk, calypso, reggae and soca — and a rock, hip-hop, pop mix with a heavy dose of funk, from a four-time Grammy winner.”
Lisk said Dunedin’s Mardi Gras event is a special celebration.
“I love the music of New Orleans in all its iterations,” he said. “I've been to Mardi Gras in New Orlean (and) this is the next best thing.”
Lisk added that Dunedin’s Mardi Gras brings “people together for music and celebration” in a way that enriches and defines the community.
Event organizers have tapped Trae Pierce & the T-Stones to headline this year’s event. The band is defined by hard-edged rock mixed with hip-hop and pop with a high-energy live show that recalls the unstoppable grooves of hip-hop, rockabilly and punk.
Pierce is a world-class bassist and four-time Grammy Award-winner with the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama. He got his start as a member of the Ohio Players and has participated in recordings with Randy Travis, Phill Collins, Hank Williams Jr, Susan Tedeschi and others.
Trae Pierce & the T-Stones have shared the stage with artists like George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic, Sister Hazel, Arrested Development, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Main Squeeze and Montell Jordan. The band is currently working on their debut record.
Over on the West End Blur Stage, the following musical artists have joined the entertainment lineup:
• 2 to 3:15 p.m. — GLB Big Band.
• 3:45 to 5 p.m. — Cadillac Cowboys.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Tire Fire.
• 8 to 9:30 p.m. Mr. OK.
Additional entertainment options include ’80s music presented by a DJ on the Broadway Stage and a theatrical musical montage presented by Progressive Arts on the East Stage.
For event information, visit www.MardiGrasDunedin.com.